Pennsylvania State

Best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania

By Stacker
 7 hours ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Pennsylvania using data from Niche . Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here .

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Pennsylvania.

#25. Lackawanna County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (C), outdoor activities (A)
– Top places to live: Clarks Summit (A), Chinchilla (A), Clarks Green (A)

#24. Schuylkill County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Pine Grove (A-), West Brunswick Township (B+), Branch Township (B+)

#23. Tioga County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Mansfield (B), Richmond Township (B-), Wellsboro (A-)

#22. Lebanon County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: North Londonderry Township (A-), Cleona (A-), Pleasant Hill (A-)

#21. Bucks County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (C+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A)
– Top places to live: Woodside (A+), Buckingham Township (A+), Newtown Grant (A+)

#20. Northumberland County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Riverside (A), Northumberland (B), Milton (B)

#19. Sullivan County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Eagles Mere (A-), Colley Township (B), Forks Township (B)

#18. Juniata County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Milford Township (B-), Fermanagh Township (B-), Mifflintown (B)

#17. Franklin County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Greencastle (A-), Shippensburg (B+), Southampton Township (B+)

#16. Washington County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: McMurray (A+), Thompsonville (A), East Washington (A-)

#15. Beaver County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Chippewa Township (A), Brighton Township (A), Beaver (A-)

#14. Allegheny County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B), weather (C-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Mount Lebanon Township (A+), Aspinwall (A+), Franklin Park (A+)

#13. Wayne County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B), weather (C), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Dyberry Township (B), Honesdale (B), Palmyra Township (B)

#12. Delaware County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (C+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A)
– Top places to live: Swarthmore (A+), Nether Providence Township (A+), Radnor Township (A+)

#11. Clearfield County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Treasure Lake (A-), Decatur Township (B+), DuBois (B+)

#10. Dauphin County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Hershey (A+), Palmdale (A), Paxtang (A)

#9. Crawford County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: West Mead Township (B+), Fredericksburg (B+), Hayfield Township (B+)

#8. Westmoreland County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Murrysville (A+), North Huntingdon Township (A), Manor (A)

#7. Bedford County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Bedford (B), Hopewell Township (B), Bedford Township (B-)

#6. Potter County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Sweden Township (B+), Homer Township (B), Summit Township (B)

#5. Warren County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C-), outdoor activities (B-)
– Top places to live: Glade Township (B), Russell (B), Warren (B)

#4. Blair County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Hollidaysburg (A-), Frankstown Township (A-), Blair Township (B+)

#3. Montgomery County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (C+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A)
– Top places to live: Penn Wynne (A+), Ardmore (A+), Narberth (A+)

#2. Cumberland County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (A-)
– Top places to live: Camp Hill (A+), Hampden Township (A+), Wormleysburg (A+)

#1. Montour County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Mahoning Township (A), Valley Township (A), Danville (A-)

