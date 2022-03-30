ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Austin Bank Breaks Ground on Banking Center in The Woodlands

bankersdigest.com
 3 days ago

On March 9, Jacksonville-based Austin Bank broke ground on its newest full-service banking center in The Woodlands at Creekside Park. The ceremony was well attended by the Austin Bank leadership team, employees, both Montgomery and The Woodlands Chambers of Commerce,...

www.bankersdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Companies break ground on new 321 West tower in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is underway on a brand new tower that will soon grace the Downtown Austin skyline. Tishman Speyer and Ryan Companies US Inc. celebrated on Wednesday with a groundbreaking for 321 West, the new 58-story tower on its way to 321 West Sixth Street. The building...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

New micro-apartment project breaks ground in heart of East Austin

An Austin commercial real estate developer is bringing a chic new micro-apartment project to an iconic East Austin address. Watershed Development Group, in partnership with lauded local architects Mark Odom Studio and builder Cadence McShane Construction, recently broke ground on the six-story, 34,364-square-foot building at 1812 E. Sixth St. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KTUL

Cherokee Nation breaks ground on 33,000 square foot Kenwood Community Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Kenwood community leaders broke ground on a 33,000 square foot community center on Friday. The Cherokee Nation Wood Hair Community Center will provide a space for the Cherokee Nation Head Start program, elder nutritional program, health and wellness activities, new softball fields, an outdoor basketball court, a walking path and space for traditional Cherokee games like stickball and marbles.
TULSA, OK
Elko Daily Free Press

Bank building transforms into Elko Business Center

ELKO – A former bank building has new life as a hub for several local businesses. Great Basin Bank and Nevada State Bank inhabited the large bank building on the corner of Fifth and Railroad streets for many years. The building was built in 1925 as a bank, according to local historian Jan Petersen. Later, it was inhabited by the Bakery Saloon. It also held the Elko Clinic when it was first organized.
ELKO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
The Woodlands, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Business
City
Commerce, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Houston

Living Legacy Center breaks ground on Victory Memorial Garden in Cy-Fair

A groundbreaking was held March 12 at the Living Legacy Center on the latest installation in the Oasis Gardens, the Victory Memorial Garden. The garden will be situated on a 1,000-square-foot plot on the grounds of the Living Legacy Center at 12527 Cypress N. Houston Road, Cypress. This addition will serve as a place for visitors to remember loved ones. 832-316-1505. www.livinglegacycenter.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: People Can’t Live at the Bank

A media gig I don't envy is that of staff writer Michelle Pitcher of the Austin Business Journal, who monthly has to write up the latest statistics from the Austin Board of Realtors. (Sorry, REALTORSTM.) I mean, what more can you say about Austin housing prices? They're stupid high! And supply is mighty scarce: "In February, there was only 0.4 months of inventory throughout the [five-county] metro, about 7% of what a balanced market needs," she writes this week. Ipso facto, the median home sales price in each of those five counties is increasing by double digits (percentage-wise) year over year to the highest levels ever recorded, or likely even imagined by many Central Texans. Officially, the metro's median home price is $499,995, which you can go ahead and round up; that's 28% higher than last year. In the city of Austin, it's $565,000, for what in many cases is a smaller house. To the southeast, on the far side of Tesla, prices in Bastrop County are 61% higher than last year; Caldwell County's are up 57%.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Steer Wrestling April 1, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Steer Wrestlers took the arena to showcase their skills during the April 1st performance of the San Angelo Rodeo. In order to advance to the next round, competitors need to have a time of 4.3 or faster. Dakota Eldridge Elko, NV 3.9 Tory Johnson Oklahoma City, OK 4.0 Eli Lord Sturgis, […]
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Austin
KTBS

Calumet tees up benefit tournament for first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can chip in money for our area's first responders while playing golf with your buddies. Calumet Specialty Products will host a charity golf tournament, sending the proceeds to law enforcement and fire agencies in the communities where they have facilities in northwest Louisiana. That's in Shreveport, Bossier, Webster parish, and Cotton Valley.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

History of Longview youth baseball celebrated in plaque unveiling

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - His field of dreams has now been memorialized. Bobby Frazier has been working to get a Little League plaque made and mounted at Lear Park in Longview, and it’s finally happened. The unveiling happened this afternoon at one of the new ball fields at Lear....
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Austin Bank#The Howard Hughes Corp#Sli Group Inc#The Austin Family
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Family YMCA preparing for summer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Summer is only a few months away and there are some new changes coming to the Odessa Family YMCA as we make our way into those triple-digit months. Starting May 28th, the Odessa Family YMCA will operate City of Odessa swimming pools throughout the summer season. In a recent release, the […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo Parade Route

The San Angelo Rodeo Parade happens on the first Saturday of the rodeo (April 2 at 10:00 am) in order to kick up the dust and get the shows on the road. The Parade Committee has worked exceptionally hard to put together all of the parade entries as it is one of the largest parades held annually […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy