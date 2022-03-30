ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Artstreet moving to Ashwaubenon

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Artstreet is moving to Ashwaubenon. The annual celebration of art has been...

www.wbay.com

Fox11online.com

12-story condominium proposed for Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- More condos could be coming to Ashwaubenon. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the construction of a 84-unit, 12-story condominium to be built on the corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. "It continues really kind of creating that urban, kind of...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Ashwaubenon store sees increase in sales for Ukrainian flags

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Businesses around the country are seeing an increase in sales for Ukrainian flags. And that includes local stores. Fly Me Flag in Ashwaubenon says the flags have been flying off the shelves. The owner, Stacey Stewart, joined Good Day Wisconsin to discuss the surge in sales.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Huge ice shoves cause damage in Oshkosh area

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Large ice shoves from Lake Winnebago have pushed on to shore, causing damage to homes. The shoves are thick--estimated to be 16-to-18 inches thick. Don Herman of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service says he hasn’t seen the shoves this large in his career. “It is...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac County Executive Allen Buechel passes away

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County Executive Allen Buechel passed away Sunday afternoon. Buechel was 74 years old. Fond du Lac County Director of Administration, Erin Gerred, said the passing was unexpected. “It is with the greatest of sadness and heaviest of heart that I share...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Northern Wisconsin citizens and power crews prep for icy glaze

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A mess is headed toward Northeast Wisconsin... and northern counties are once again in the crosshairs. Despite high gas prices, Wisconsinite Dwayne Meeker filled up a gas can in Crivitz Tuesday. “I used the gas in the power outage so I’m filling it up so I...
CRIVITZ, WI
bizjournals

People On The Move

EDUCATION: Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI), Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI) Amy Rowell has joined IMPACT as Chief Operating Officer. Her previous experiences include serving as development director at Guest House of Milwaukee and other roles within homeless services, as well as animal welfare and early childhood education. She is a graduate of the Future Milwaukee Leadership Program and holds certificates in Mental Health First Aid and Trauma-Informed Supervision. Rowell has also participated in community initiatives to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and access.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

8 people rescued as ice floats away on Bay of Green Bay

NEAR PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight people were rescued from an ice floe Sunday night on the Bay of Green Bay. The Little River and Oconto fire departments responded to an emergency call at quarter to 7 at North Bay Shore County Park near Peshtigo. They were able to get one person off the large section of ice near shore using a flat-bottomed boat, but the ice was moving out into the bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Artstreet#Mosaic Arts
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton creates national buzz about ‘No Mow May’

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In 2020, Appleton became the first city in the United States to adopt No Mow May, with 435 homes registering to take part. For the last few years, Appleton has spearheaded the movement to save the bee by asking community members to leave their lawns alone during May.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 Brilliant Minutes: Plastic enters the bloodstream

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz offers a quick space update before delving into recent health studies. Disinfectant use during pregnancy linked to childhood asthma and eczema. Microplastics found in human blood.
GREEN BAY, WI

