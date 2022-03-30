Artstreet moving to Ashwaubenon

EDUCATION: Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI), Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI) Amy Rowell has joined IMPACT as Chief Operating Officer. Her previous experiences include serving as development director at Guest House of Milwaukee and other roles within homeless services, as well as animal welfare and early childhood education. She is a graduate of the Future Milwaukee Leadership Program and holds certificates in Mental Health First Aid and Trauma-Informed Supervision. Rowell has also participated in community initiatives to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and access.
