Billy Crystal jokes about Will Smith’s Oscars slap during Broadway show

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtDFX_0eu92hnL00
Billy Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars, made a joke about the Will Smith slap during the curtain speech for his Broadway show. Getty Images

Billy Crystal is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Smith, 53, struck Rock, 57, during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night at the Dolby Theater while the latter was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars several times over the years, gave his insight into the slap heard ’round the world.

The “When Harry Met Sally” star, 74, joked about the slap during his curtain speech at a dress rehearsal for his upcoming Broadway show “Mr. Saturday Night” on Tuesday.

“We got through a show and no one got slapped. Unbelievable,” he said.

The play starts previews on March 30 and will officially open on April 27 at the Nederlander Theatre. The musical is an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name.

Crystal stars as Buddy Young Jr., a has-been comedic star and the story begins 40 years after Buddy’s career has fizzled out.

“This has been an unbelievable journey,” Crystal also noted to the dress rehearsal audience. “And just to think I have to do this seven times a week. What the hell was I thinking? Now the work begins.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2ttq_0eu92hnL00
“Mr. Saturday Night” starts previews on March 30 and will officially open on April 27 at the Nederlander Theatre.

The comedian previously hosted the Oscars ceremony nine times between 1990 and 2012. He even won four Emmys for performing during the event.

Jimmy Kimmel, who also emceed the telecast in 2017 and 2018, gave his thoughts about the Smith and Rock incident. Prior to the “King Richard” actor hitting Rock in the face, the “Everybody Hates Chris” creator made a joke about the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Kimmel, 54, discussed the events that unfolded on March 27 during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzDFY_0eu92hnL00
Billy Crystal previously hosted the Oscars ceremony nine times between 1990 and 2012.

“It’s now part of our lives forever, we will never stop talking about this,” Kimmel said. “It was so shocking the only thing that I can really compare it to is when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ears. Even Kanye was like, ‘You went on stage and did what at an awards show?’

The late-night host added, “And the weirdest part is that initially Will Smith laughed at that joke. But then he must’ve looked over and noticed that Jada was not amused and was like, ‘Uh-oh, I better do something.’ And boy did he do something.”

Kimmel then praised Rock, noting: “He handled it about as well as you could possibly handle being slapped on stage at the Oscars. He didn’t even flinch when Will slapped him. I would’ve been crying so hard.”

