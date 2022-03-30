ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The State Department warns that Russia may target US citizens to harass and detain

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Eirv_0eu92acG00
Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in a press conference at the end of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers meeting in Melbourne on February 11, 2022.

Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images

  • The State Department is warning that Russia might single out US citizens to harass and detain.
  • A new security alert urged US citizens to leave Russia immediately and avoid traveling there.
  • Russia has limited commercial flight options, and US credit and debit cards no longer work.

The US State Department issued a new security alert late on Tuesday warning US citizens to leave Russia, saying that Americans could be targeted by Russian security officials for harassment or detention.

In the alert, the State Department urged US citizens to get out of Russia immediately and avoid traveling there due to the potential for "harassment," "singling out of US citizens" for detention, the "arbitrary enforcement of local law" by security officials.

The State Department also warned of limited commercial flight options in and out of the country and said US credit and debit cards no longer work.

"Options to electronically transfer funds from the United States are extremely limited as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian banks," the alert said. "There are reports of cash shortages within Russia."

In the days following Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency employees of the embassy in Moscow, and their families.

Relations between the US and Russia have only deteriorated since, as Western nations slapped harsh sanctions against the nation's economy as punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities.

In the latest round of peace talks, Russia said it would scale back assaults near Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

But the Pentagon later said it remained skeptical of any Russian promises and said any Russian troop movement is likely a repositioning, rather than a legitimate withdrawal.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

US says Russian troops have been taken out by FROSTBITE, claims Ukraine is ready to take back cities and that Putin's forces are still stuck outside Kyiv with mounting evidence their invasion was poorly planned

Russian troops in Ukraine lack proper cold weather clothing and some have been taken out of the fight by frostbite, a senior U.S. defense official revealed on Tuesday. The official cited it as another example of how Moscow had failed to adequately prepare for the invasion of Ukraine, along with continuing fuel, ammunition and food shortages.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Us Citizens#Economy#Ukraine#The State Department#State#The Us State Department#Americans#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

Business Insider

444K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy