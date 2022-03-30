ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Eyes $40 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 7 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

Are superheroes impenetrable at the box office? Can any ol’ comic book character make a killing on the big screen?

Sony ’s antihero adventure “ Morbius ,” starring Jared Leto as Spider-Man’s eventual foe, will attempt to answer those questions when the vampire-infused horror movie opens in 3,600 North American theaters over the weekend.

“Morbius” is estimated to sink its teeth into $40 million to $50 million in its first three days of release, according to independent tracking services. Sony, in an attempt to temper expectations around a newer Marvel character, is predicting a start closer to $33 million. Those ticket sales would be roughly in line with the Warner Bros. comic book adaptation “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn,” which became somewhat of a box office disappointment prior to the pandemic. That movie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular baddie, launched with $33 million and ended its run with a lackluster $84 million in North America.

In the case of “Morbius,” a debut near $30 million would throw cold water on the studio’s grander attempts to fashion a commercially viable rival to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After “Morbius,” Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters is chugging along with standalone stories on “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and “Madame Web,” featuring Dakota Johnson. Those names drawing a blank? Well, give ’em a beat. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that most people didn’t know their Hawkeye from their Groot. The MCU changed all that. Will the Sony’s universe add a few more figures to our cultural lexicon?

Since Morbius the Living Vampire is not nearly as well known to general audiences as Spider-Man, Batman or even Venom — the alien symbiote introduced in Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man 3” and later played to comedic effect by Tom Hardy — box office analysts aren’t anticipating “Morbius” to match the receipts for other recent comic book tentpoles based on those characters. For reference: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was in its own league, securing the second-best opening weekend in history with $260 million, while Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” pulled in $134 million to start. In a closer, more realistic comparison, the first “Venom” in 2018 debuted to a strong $80 million, and its 2021 sequel kicked off with $90 million. And last year, while the delta variant of COVID-19 was surging, “The Suicide Squad” bowed to only $26 million while playing simultaneously on HBO Max. Sony spent $75 million to produce “Morbius,” which is less than studios typically pump into superhero blockbusters. Marketing and other promotional costs added many millions more to expenses.

Sony also ponied up additional funds to delay “Morbius” a near-record seven times as movie theaters recovered from COVID-19. At one point, the film was supposed to open this January. But after back-to-back box office successes with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (which has earned a mammoth $800 million at the domestic box office) and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (which tapped out theatrically with a still-impressive $213 million), the studio wanted to give a longer runway before unleashing yet another otherworldly creature feature. In its current release date, “Morbius” is well timed because it’s this weekend’s only new nationwide release, and it has been spaced out from “The Batman” and “Uncharted,” the two most recent blockbusters targeting younger males.

Daniel Espinosa directed “Morbius,” which centers on the Marvel Comics character who goes from renowned biochemist to lethal vampire after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease. The film, which the studio describes as a “different and uniquely dark approach to a compelling and conflicted character,” co-stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Keaton, recognizable to superhero enthusiasts as Adrian Toomes a.k.a. Vulture from Disney’s MCU, also makes a brief appearance.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Morphing Into ‘Morbius’: How Jared Leto Sank His Teeth Into Marvel’s Vampire Anti-Hero

Click here to read the full article. Jared Leto has done the comic book thing before. Playing the Joker in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad” and again in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” is a memory the 50-year-old actor looks back on fondly. “That role was an opportunity of a lifetime,” he says. “And I got a chance to do it twice.” Getting to dramatize a villain as ubiquitous as the Clown Prince of Crime is delicious, but it doesn’t always leave a lot of new ground to break. Leto’s turn as the Joker came after Heath Ledger (in 2008’s “The Dark Knight”)...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Will Smith Recover From the Oscars Slap Fallout?

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith has been a professional movie star for three decades. It’s a job that comes with a draining, all-consuming level of scrutiny, but Smith never really seemed to buckle under the weight of the exposure. On red carpets, he’d mug for cameras and seemed to feed off the energy of screaming fans. In interviews and late night appearances, he’d be down for anything, revealing a few intimate details (OK, maybe a little too intimate at times) while still maintaining enough of a barricade of privacy to keep his A-list status intact. In professional...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Al Madrigal
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Tom Hardy
Laredo Morning Times

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
Collider

Jason Momoa Is Officially Playing the Villain in 'Fast & Furious 10'

Fast & Furious franchise is trading out one big star for another. Confirmed to be joining the franchise, Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be taking up a more villainous role in the franchises’ newest iteration Fast 10. Now fans are getting more details about Momoa’s big bad personality.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Morbius: Fans Aren't Gonna Like the Latest Rumor Surrounding Spider-Man Spinoff

It looks like a major cameo everyone is expecting to see won't happen. It's no secret that Sony Pictures plans to reinforce its Spider-Man film universe and thanks to the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the production company has plenty of reasons to do so. Now, with the entire multiverse concept coming into play which allows characters from all Marvel film franchises to crossover from one universe to another, things just got more interesting and fans have been wondering if we'll actually see Spidey make his way back to his Sony roots.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Marvel Universe#Box Office#North American#Warner Bros
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Will Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Dethrone ‘The Batman’ at the Box Office?

After three weeks atop domestic box office charts, “The Batman” will face competition from a nearly endangered Hollywood species: movie stars. At a time when familiar franchises, not big-name talent, have been dictating commercial success, Paramount is banking on the combined wattage of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to lure audiences to “The Lost City,” a screwball romantic comedy that opens in theaters this weekend and harkens back to a genre that has mostly fallen out of favor with moviegoers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Director Reveals the Film’s Surprising Post-Credits Scene

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Morbius. Typically, movie studios are very protective of their movie’s endings — and especially secretive about their post-credits scenes. When Marvel shows their films to critics, they sometimes don’t leave out the post-credits scenes on purpose. I know of several cases where in early screenings Marvel movies had no post-credits scenes, and then by the time the film actually opened in theaters, there it was. These teases are the sorts of things studios feel are a genuine selling point for fans; they are so desperate not to have them spoiled that they’ll pay their $15 to see the movie on opening day.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool: Fan-Favorite Actor Unsure if They're Returning for MCU Sequel

Morena Baccarin has yet to get the call. Comic book film fans are uber-excited for the much-awaited return of Deadpool on the big screen, this time, under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. Now, we still don't know much about Deadpool 3 other than the fact that it'll see Ryan Reynolds and his Free Guy director Shawn Levy reunite.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Movie First Reactions Reveal a Disappointing Spider-Man Spinoff

If Morbius is a Living Vampire, the first reactions to Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoff starring Jared Leto are a stake to the heart. Seemingly set in the home universe of Tom Hardy's lethal protector Venom, Sony's Morbius sinks its teeth into the box office when the Spidey-less spinoff opens exclusively in theaters on April 1 (March 31 in the UK). But will audiences bite? Social reactions out of an advanced fan screening in the United Kingdom are calling Morbius — which stars Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson — "about as bad as you were expecting."
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy