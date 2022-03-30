Wind Advisory issued for Madison, Monroe, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Shelby County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Hill, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Troy, Piqua, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Fletcher, Lockington, Farrington and Ballou. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 71 and 87. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO