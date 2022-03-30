Rayne shooting suspect turns self in

The 19-year-old wanted in connection with a March 19 shooting in Rayne has turned himself in.

According to Rayne Police, Jaquantay Dashawn Williams was arrested on March 29 at the Rayne Police Department.

Williams was wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting on N. Bradford Street.

The department is still searching for a 17-year-old involved in the incident.

