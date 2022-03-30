2 dead, 5 seriously injured after Manatee County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people and left five others, including several children, seriously injured.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Road 70 and Sugar Bowl Road in Myakka City just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, FHP said.

Vehicle one, a sedan, was driven by a 38-year-old man with a 31-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl as passengers. According to FHP, they're all from Bradenton.

The second vehicle involved, also a sedan, was driven by a 26-year-old man with a 31-year-old man as a passenger. The driver was from Sarasota and the passenger is from Bradenton, according to FHP.

A press release said vehicle one was driving westbound on S.R. 70 when the driver failed to stay in his lane. The vehicle veered into the eastbound lane, where vehicle two was, and the front left of vehicle one hit the front left of vehicle two, FHP said.

Troopers said vehicle one rotated and came to a rest on the westbound lane of S.R. 70. Vehicle two rotated, hit a guardrail and came to a rest.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. All of the passengers in vehicle one are in critical condition, and the passenger in vehicle two is in serious condition, according to FHP.

The press release said it's unknown if the 12-year-old and 5-year-old girls were wearing seatbelts but said all of the other people involved were.