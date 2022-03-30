ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad woman waits for reunion with family fleeing Ukraine

By Ryan Hill
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gxqvz_0eu91t2C00

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Tuesday evening was a special reunion for Carlsbad resident Julia Cherepova.

"I just want to hug them. I'm already almost like crying. But I'm just going to cry. I don't know,” Cherepova said.

Cherepova’s family has been on quite the journey. After fleeing Ukraine amid the war and traveling from country to country, they finally arrived in Tijuana on Tuesday evening.

Since February 23 rd , she said it’s been a worrisome time for her, her friends and family are still in the country.

"I'll never forget how my mom... she called me on February 23rd and she said, ‘Julia, the building just was shaking from a bomb explosion next to my building. The war has begun,’” Cherepova said.

Cherepova, who has been living in the U.S. for the last 11 years, says her parents, brother and his family traveled for days before arriving in Tijuana late Tuesday afternoon. They proceeded to the San Ysidro Port of Entry to cross into the United States, but it didn’t quite happen like that.

Cherepova’s family called her as she was waiting at the San Ysidro Port of Entry to tell her that there were 350 people in line ahead of them and they may not be able to cross on Tuesday.

But, her love and determination to get her family into the U.S. drove her into Tijuana to help them. She left her car at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, walked across into Mexico, picked them up in a cab and drove to a different port of entry. All in the hopes that the line would be shorter and they could somehow get across the same day they flew into Tijuana.

As they wait until they are processed and given permission to enter the U.S., Cherepova is just glad that her family is back together and away from the war.

They still have work to do to get her relatives settled into the U.S. but they’re already planning their first outing.

"I know we'll be able to cross all of the problems and solve them. And I'm so happy to be able to take them to Disneyland. They've been dreaming about this. It's beautiful, you know,” Cherepova said.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Border patrol release photo of migrant toddler found alone in freezing temperatures on Mexico-US border: 120 lone children found over weekend

A migrant toddler was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he was seen wandering alone near the border with Mexico. A spokesperson with the agency’s Del Rio Sector confirmed to DailyMail.com that the boy was spotted at a boat ramp around midnight Tuesday near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Eagle Pass, Texas.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Carlsbad, CA
Society
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Video appears to shows more than a dozen men lined up outside funeral service and executed by cartel gunmen in Mexico

Mexicans were left wondering what happened to more than a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Parents Speak Out After Son Dies from Accidental Fall on Spring Break in Mexico: 'It's Completely Senseless'

The parents of a college student who fell to his death while on spring break in Mexico are remembering their son and calling for action to prevent similar accidents. Aiden Nevarez, 18, died in Cabo San Lucas on March 7 after he climbed a small wall in front of trees outside his hotel, without realizing there was 20-foot drop on the other side, according to The Arizona Republic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Tijuana#Mexico#Otay Mesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Disneyland
New York Post

Russian troops reportedly slaughter cop’s children, parents, partner

Russian troops slaughtered a Ukrainian policeman’s family, including his newborn baby and 6-year-old daughter — all while his brother heard it in a phone call, according to reports. Policeman Oleg Fedko, 30, was working in the Kherson region when his parents and partner picked up his kids to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Mayor of troubled Mexican town shot dead

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) — The mayor of a town in one of Mexico’s most troubled states was shot dead on Thursday near a soccer field just weeks after the government sent the armed forces to restore order in the area, authorities said. Federal authorities and officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy