'AZ OnTrack Summer Camp' aims to help kids across the community

By Tina Giuliano
 7 hours ago
There's a summer camp funded by the governor's office to help address the learning gaps that was caused by the pandemic. The AZ OnTrack Summer Camp is a free summer camp for elementary through high school students.

It will be offered at sites across the community, including the YMCA in our community. The YMCA of Southern Arizona's President Kurtis Dawson said they've seen this camp boost student learning as they enter the next year of school.

"We’re excited to be a part of that so that we can offer free summer camp for kids and families to help them out this summer," he said. "And it's an initiative that’s going to be able to provide mathematics, literacy and STEAM activities that we normally offer in the summer.”

The YMCA of Southern Arizona's VP of Impact and Engagement Carolyn Schwartz said campers will be doing math, reading and fun outdoors activities like swim lessons.

"After a nice snack, they are going to do different activities," she said. “A lot of what we encourage is not sitting down in a school setting. it’s being able to do hands on learning."

The camp is between 2 and 8 weeks long, depending on the host site. For more information about the OnTrack Summer Camp at the YMCA, you can find that information here.

