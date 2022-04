Home for Tracy recently connected a mother with the resources she needs to find a safe place to stay. The founder of the group has a personal connection to this issue. Clara Ross was homeless with her 15-year-old son. The teenager was too old for some opportunities and too young for others. It was with that frustration that she created her own organization, customizing to the needs of each woman.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 17 DAYS AGO