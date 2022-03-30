ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Inmate Dies at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center

Detectives from Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau are investigating the in-custody death of 65-year-old inmate George Redmond. The Sheriff’s Office reported on March 28, 2022 at approximately 9:20 a.m., a Sheriff’s deputy found Redmond unresponsive in his single cell in the Adult...

