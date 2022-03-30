ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Police called to Will and Jada Smith's mansion after mysterious drone spotted flying overhead

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 7 hours ago

Los Angeles police officers were called to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's mansion after a mysterious drone was spotted flying overhead.

Police cars drove through the gates of the home the couple shares in Calabasas, the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County, California.

Splash News snapped images of the officers arriving on the scene at 2.40pm local time on Tuesday (March 29), two days after the King Richard actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage for making a joke about Jada's hair .

Since the incident, Smith has been facing both criticism and support in the media. And although Rock has opted out of pressing charges, Smith issued an apology to the comedian and described his actions as "out of line."

In a report from Page Six , Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, confirmed that police arrived after someone made a report about a drone flying through the extravagant neighbourhood. But once the deputies got there, they couldn't locate the drone because it had "already left the area."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Salcon also didn't confirm if the Smiths called in the complaint or another neighbour nearby.

But once the deputies got there, they couldn't locate the drone because it had "already left the area."

According to dronelaws.com, drones are legal in California for "recreational and commercial use" as long as they are in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and flight controls implemented by local governments,

Drones still aren't allowed to "enter the airspace of persons to capture images without consent," among other things.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that they are aware of what occurred between Rock and Smith on Sunday and will still be "available to complete an investigative report" should Rock have interest in filing a report at another time.

Elsewhere, Steve Cooley, the former Los Angeles County district attorney, told the New York Post that the Los Angeles city attorney could still bring "charges without relying on the victim."

"It's not Chris Rock versus Will Smith in a criminal matter. The LAPD and the city attorney should not close the door on what was an obvious criminal offense and is easily provable," he said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Fox News host claims Will Smith slap explains 'the huge crime problem' in US

One of the takes on Will Smith’s Oscars altercation with Chris Rock we definitely didn’t need to see was from Fox News host Jesse Watters, who has claimed the slap “explains why there’s such a huge crime problem” in the US.The controversial presenter made the remarks on talk show The Five, which saw an appearance by former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan as a guest panellist.Commenting on the infamous moment from Sunday night, Mr Watters said the next day: “It’s the first time I’ve seen the media cover Black-on-Black crime so I’m actually quite surprised by this.“Come on! You’re...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Calabasas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Smith
Person
Steve Cooley
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Great white shark bite mark from Christmas Eve attack that killed California bodyboarder was 16 inches around, report says

San Luis Obispo, Calif. — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded. Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from "complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries," according to a coroner's report, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.
MORRO BAY, CA
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy