Jersey Mike’s to help athletes attend Special Olympics

By Autumn Pitchure
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jersey Mike’s is kicking off its annual “Day of Giving” today.

57 Jersey Mike’s locations in Michigan will be donating 100% of their sales to help local athletes attend the Special Olympics USA games.

The company says its goal is to send up to 60 Michigan team athletes to the games in Orlando this year.

Last year, the company says they raised $15 million and they hope to soar above that number this year.

On a national level, Jersey Mike’s wants to raise enough money to help every qualifying athlete across the country attend the Special Olympics Games.

The “Day of Giving” will take place throughout the day on Wednesday, March 30, while participating stores are open.

