Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘Ukrainians cannot bear not being free’

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including important supply deliveries and Ukrainian rock star Slava Vakarchuk bringing music to people in the streets. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com

Vakarchuk’s music video can be found here .

