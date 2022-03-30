ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘Ukrainians cannot bear not being free’

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
 7 hours ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including important supply deliveries and Ukrainian rock star Slava Vakarchuk bringing music to people in the streets. Stay up to date on what is going on in Ukraine on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com

Vakarchuk’s music video can be found here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

CBS News

Biden heads to Belgium and Poland to address Russia's war on Ukraine

President Biden is heading to Belgium and Poland Wednesday to meet with NATO members and European allies on maintaining a unified front against Russia's war in Ukraine. He's expected to arrive Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium, where he'll meet with NATO allies, G7 partners and European Union leaders. Afterward, he'll head to Warsaw, Poland, to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address world leaders gathering in Brussels Thursday for an extraordinary meeting of the alliance.
POTUS
