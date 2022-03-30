ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

High school sports: Ocala Trinity Catholic falls to The First Academy in baseball

By Mark Pinson
Ocala Star Banner
 7 hours ago
OCALA — After losing to eventual state champion Orlando The First Academy in last year's FHSAA Class 3A state playoffs, Trinity Catholic was looking forward to Tuesday night's game for a little payback.

Things didn't go quite as planned, as The First Academy senior Ben Barrett blasted a pair of two-run homers, and the Royals took advantage of seven walks and eight hit batters to post a 10-2 victory against the Celtics.

The win improved The First Academy, which jumped out to a big lead and is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 8 team in the country, to 13-0 on the season. Trinity Catholic is 9-3 overall.

"It's tough when you get behind a good team like that," Celtics coach Tommy Bond said. “I'm a little disappointed. We have to do a better job, especially early in the ballgame and we have to compete a little better."

Here are takeaways from the game.

Royals strike early

The First Academy wasted no time in seizing the early momentum as Trent Kelly was hit by a pitch by Trinity Catholic right-hander Luke Wilkerson in the top of the first inning and Barrett, a Florida State University commit, launched a drive over the right-center field fence. A pair of walks, a hit batter and a throwing error allowed two more runs to cross the plate to give the Royals a 4-0 lead.

Trinity Catholic was set down in order in the bottom of the frame by The First Academy southpaw Isacc Sewell.

The Royals struck again in the top of the second inning as leadoff batter Greg Pettay worked a walk off of Wilkerson. Jacob Pereira came on in relief and Barrett hammered a two-run drive over the center-field fence. A hit batter, a stolen base and a pair of wild pitches allowed another run to score to make it 7-0.

Southpaw in control

That was more than enough offense for Sewell, who is committed to Virginia Tech, as the left-hander scattered six hits, didn't allow a walk and struck out eight in a complete-game effort.

"That was a pretty tough little lefty on the mound," Bond said. "He pitched well and they played good defense behind him."

Celtics get going

Trinity Catholic, which had six hits, finally got to Sewell in the bottom of the fourth inning as Anthony Cordero and Cole Gonzales singled and Wilkerson belted an apparent three-run homer over the left-center field fence.

But even then something bad happened, as the home plate umpire called Wilkerson out for not touching home plate. Instead of the Celtics pulling within 7-3 and still batting, the score was 7-2 after four innings.

Insurance runs

The First Academy, which had only three hits, tallied single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to increase its lead to 10-2. Sewell, who got stronger as the game progressed, retired Trinity Catholic in order in the final two innings, including the final seven batters he faced to earn the victory.

On deck

Trinity Catholic is back on the diamond on Wednesday with a road game at Gainesville High.

Ocala Star Banner
