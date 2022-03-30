ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Garth Brooks Announces Show At Protective Stadium In Birmingham, Alabama

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14S4Da_0eu8zIvZ00

Garth Brooks is heading to Bama.

The man has officially added a date in Birmingham, Alabama at Protective Stadium on June 4th at 7 PM.

This will be the first time he’s played a show in Birmingham in seven years, and will be his only stop in Alabama, Georgia, or Mississippi on his stadium tour this year.

Tickets are $98.95 all inclusive, and they go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10 AM CT.

It appears that the full stadium tour dates are finally starting to get set, as Garth announced that he added two brand new opening dates at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on April 15th and 16th.

Needless to say, ticket demand has been incredibly high for the man, as he also added a second show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina recently as well.

Comments / 1

Related
charlottenews.net

Garth Brooks coming to Bank of America Stadium in July 2022

CHARLOTTE - Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium, presented by Amazon Music. Brooks will be playing in Charlotte on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. ET. There is an eight-ticket limit and fans can access tickets by clicking here or calling 1-877-654-2784. Fans need to create a Ticketmaster account or refresh their existing account for the quickest purchase experience in advance of the on-sale date.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
WOKV

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
country1037fm.com

Morgan Wallen Announces His First-Ever Headlining Stadium Show

Morgan Wallen has announced his first-ever stadium headlining date: Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field on October 8, 2022, and he’s excited to be playing there. Morgan said in a press release, “I grew up playing baseball… spending more nights than I can count on fields in East Tennessee; it’s a special moment to be back on the field but doing my thing with my band.” The show is at Globe Life Field, home to the Texas Rangers.
ARLINGTON, TX
Whiskey Riff

Wheeler Walker Jr. Invites Will Smith To The CMA Awards: “Lot Of Faces To Slap”

By now everybody’s seen the video from last night’s Academy Awards of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face after Chris made a joke about Will’s wife Jada’s hair loss. The reactions from around the internet have been mixed, with some people defending Will for standing up from his wife and others calling for him to face assault charges. (As of right now, Chris has apparently decided not to press charges, according to the LAPD). But Wheeler Walker Jr. […] The post Wheeler Walker Jr. Invites Will Smith To The CMA Awards: “Lot Of Faces To Slap” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Q106.5

Luke Bryan Announces Third New Hampshire Show

Tickets went fast for the first two shows, so Luke added another. A third night in New Hampshire is on the books for Luke Bryan. Another show has been added to Luke Bryan's run of shows just shy of Maine. Luke will perform an additional show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The new date on the Raised Up Right Tour is set for July 27. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, April 1. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will open the shows.
GILFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Stadium#Bank Of America Stadium#Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy