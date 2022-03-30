Garth Brooks Announces Show At Protective Stadium In Birmingham, Alabama

Garth Brooks is heading to Bama.

The man has officially added a date in Birmingham, Alabama at Protective Stadium on June 4th at 7 PM.

This will be the first time he’s played a show in Birmingham in seven years, and will be his only stop in Alabama, Georgia, or Mississippi on his stadium tour this year.

Tickets are $98.95 all inclusive, and they go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10 AM CT.

It appears that the full stadium tour dates are finally starting to get set, as Garth announced that he added two brand new opening dates at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on April 15th and 16th.

Needless to say, ticket demand has been incredibly high for the man, as he also added a second show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina recently as well.