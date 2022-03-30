Gulfshore Playhouse makes investment, insurrection detonate in 'The Invisible Hand'

"The Invisible Hand" is a term for which most ecnomics students have a working knowledge and most spiritual people have a personal interpretation.

Both are likely at work in the Ayad Akhtar play of that name at Gulfshore Playhouse . What befalls its characters under both definitions is suspense on a level that never lets you relax into a deep breath.

Nick Bright, accidentally kidnapped in place of his high-power boss, is being held for $10 million ransom to fund a rebellion in the name of Pakistan's working class. At Nick's level, $10 million is an impossible ask, but, as is often the case, he's the brains under the brass who was actually handling his company's investment business.

When Nick offers to trade his market knowledge to build his $10 million ransom, money is not the only commodity that begins to accumulate. Distrust, greed and violence build among his captors, and the redistribution of power leaves him uncertain of both his fate and theirs.

Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury is handling this one, and she and the cast create characters so well formed you feel you know the humans under their public skins as Pakistani revolutionaries.

But it all begins with Kohler McKenzie as American Nick Bright, the wrong man held hostage — a caged rat in his run-down prison cell. Bright rotates between intensity, as he commands futures buying on Bashir's intelligence tip that a water magnate is targeted for assassination; and desperation, as his captors alternately threaten, isolate and blindly follow him.

He recoils to learn the bomb blast that earned his first $700,000 had killed not only the intended victim but the victim's eldest daughter, and that it was at her wedding reception. McKenzie conveys the subtlest of expressions with clarity, from his wince at the crime scene Bashir describes to his closing expression, contemplating a freedom forever haunted by knowledge he wishes he didn't own.

Tony Mirrcandani creates a strangely empathetic Imam Saleem, the revolutionary leader who understands and laments Western standards: "What I hate about Americans is that you equate money with righteousness," he tells Nick. In a blend of philosopher and patriarch, he offers much of the play's wisdom, and its darts will find their mark in us. He is just as acerbic, however, about his own people.

At one point, Saleem directs Bright's guard to shoot him. But Bashir, the British-bred revolutionary whom Nick trains to outmaneuver the investment market, is the one to be feared. Aby Moongmackel brings us a second in command with a catlike purr of civility that can change to a snarl at any instant. Bashir turns on the imam who brought him into the revolution and gleefully recounts his harrowing method for cornering the Pakistani currency market. Moongamackel's portrayal of him is an unnerving work of art.

As Dar, the guard, Rishi Mukherjee is the picture of sincerity, grateful for Bright's financial help — although it eventually earns him a beating — and distraught at the order to shoot his hostage.

This is an effective single-setting play, with Riw Rakkulchon 's aging sandy stucco walls and single barred window. From the latter emanates blue-white night and golden day, thanks to José Santiago's lighting. Michael Keck's music and soundscape incorporates the ring of stock exchanges and the ripple of currency counters — subliminal messages about money's role in the story that unfolds.

There is no music expressly for power. But power is a subcurrent running through "The Invisible Hand" that keeps the viewer on the edge of the seat. The only confusion may come in the scene in which Bashir begins to doubt the imam, and his doubt is returned from Saleem. Perhaps that's intentional: Is there a fatal reassertion of dominance involved, a difference of financial strategy or simply greed?

Nick can't know whether any of it will bode well for him, and neither does the audience watching the volatile blend of politics and philosophy. " The Invisible Hand ," thanks to this production, proves drama only needs one small room to take over a vast amount of our minds.

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-213-6091.

What: Gulfshore Playhouse production of Ayad Akhtar's drama of a kidnapped investment banker who bargains for his own ransom by teaching his kidnappers how to game financial markets.

When: Various times through April 16

Where: Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Tickets: $45-$80

To buy: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529

Something else: There are opportunities for talkbacks and panel discussions; see the website for details

