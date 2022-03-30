ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millimeter-scale focal length tuning with MEMS-integrated meta-optics employing high-throughput fabrication

By Zheyi Han
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiniature varifocal lenses are crucial for many applications requiring compact optical systems. Here, utilizing electro-mechanically actuated 0.5-mm aperture infrared Alvarez meta-optics, we demonstrate 3.1Â mm (200 diopters) focal length tuning with an actuation voltage below 40Â V. This constitutes the largest focal length tuning in any low-power electro-mechanically actuated meta-optic, enabled...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Single fibre enables acoustic fabrics via nanometre-scale vibrations

Fabrics, by virtue of their composition and structure, have traditionally been used as acoustic absorbers1,2. Here, inspired by the auditory system3, we introduce a fabric that operates as a sensitive audible microphone while retaining the traditional qualities of fabrics, such as machine washability and draping. The fabric medium is composed of high-Young'sÂ modulus textile yarns in the weft of a cotton warp, converting tenuous 10âˆ’7-atmosphere pressure waves at audible frequencies into lower-order mechanical vibration modes. Woven into the fabric is a thermally drawn composite piezoelectric fibre that conforms to the fabric and converts the mechanical vibrations into electrical signals. Key to the fibre sensitivity is an elastomeric cladding that concentrates the mechanical stress in a piezocomposite layerÂ with a high piezoelectric charge coefficient of approximately 46"‰picocoulombs per newton, a result of the thermal drawing process. Concurrent measurements of electric output and spatial vibration patterns in response to audible acoustic excitation reveal that fabric vibrational modes with nanometre amplitude displacement are the source of the electrical output of the fibre. With the fibre subsuming less than 0.1% of the fabric by volume, a single fibre draw enables tens of square metres of fabric microphone. Three different applications exemplify the usefulness of this study: a woven shirt with dual acoustic fibres measures the precise direction of an acoustic impulse, bidirectional communications are established between two fabrics working as sound emitters and receivers, and a shirt auscultates cardiac sound signals.
Nature.com

Electrically driven reprogrammable phase-change metasurface reaching 80% efficiency

Phase-change materials (PCMs) offer a compelling platform for active metaoptics, owing to their large index contrast and fast yet stable phase transition attributes. Despite recent advances in phase-change metasurfaces, a fully integrable solution that combines pronounced tuning measures, i.e., efficiency, dynamic range, speed, and power consumption, is still elusive. Here, we demonstrate an in situ electrically driven tunable metasurface by harnessing the full potential of a PCM alloy, Ge2Sb2Te5 (GST), to realize non-volatile, reversible, multilevel, fast, and remarkable optical modulation in the near-infrared spectral range. Such a reprogrammable platform presents a record eleven-fold change in the reflectance (absolute reflectance contrast reaching 80%), unprecedented quasi-continuous spectral tuning over 250"‰nm, and switching speed that can potentially reach a few kHz. Our scalable heterostructure architecture capitalizes on the integration of a robust resistive microheater decoupled from an optically smart metasurface enabling good modal overlap with an ultrathin layer of the largest index contrast PCM to sustain high scattering efficiency even after several reversible phase transitions. We further experimentally demonstrate an electrically reconfigurable phase-change gradient metasurface capable of steering an incident light beam into different diffraction orders. This work represents a critical advance towards the development of fully integrable dynamic metasurfaces and their potential for beamforming applications.
Nature.com

Current-induced NÃ©el order switching facilitated by magnetic phase transition

Terahertz (THz) spin dynamics and vanishing stray field make antiferromagnetic (AFM) materials the most promising candidate for the next-generation magnetic memory technology with revolutionary storage density and writing speed. However, owing to the extremely large exchange energy barriers, energy-efficient manipulation has been a fundamental challenge in AFM systems. Here, we report an electrical writing of antiferromagnetic orders through a record-low current density on the order of 106 A cmâˆ’2 facilitated by the unique AFM-ferromagnetic (FM) phase transition in FeRh. By introducing a transient FM state via current-induced Joule heating, the spin-orbit torque can switch the AFM order parameter by 90Â° with a reduced writing current density similar to ordinary FM materials. This mechanism is further verified by measuring the temperature and magnetic bias field dependences, where the X-ray magnetic linear dichroism (XMLD) results confirm the AFM switching besides the electrical transport measurement. Our findings demonstrate the exciting possibility of writing operations in AFM-based devices with a lower current density, opening a new pathway towards pure AFM memory applications.
Nature.com

Foundry-fabricated grating coupler demultiplexer inverse-designed via fast integral methods

Silicon photonics is an emerging technology which, enabling nanoscale manipulation of light on chips, impacts areas as diverse as communications, computing, and sensing. Wavelength division multiplexing is commonly used to maximize throughput over a single optical channel by modulating multiple data streams on different wavelengths concurrently. Traditionally, wavelength (de)multiplexers are implemented as monolithic devices, separate from the grating coupler, used to couple light into the chip. This paper describes the design and measurement of a grating coupler demultiplexer-a single device which combines both light coupling and demultiplexing capabilities. The device was designed by means of a custom inverse design algorithm which leverages boundary integral Maxwell solvers of extremely rapid convergence as the mesh is refined. To the best of our knowledge, the fabricated device enjoys the lowest insertion loss reported for grating demultiplexers, small size, high splitting ratio, and low coupling-efficiency imbalance between ports, while meeting the fabricability constraints of a standard UV lithography process.
Nature.com

Ultracompact meta-imagers for arbitrary all-optical convolution

Electronic digital convolutions could extract key features of objects for data processing and information identification in artificial intelligence, but they are time-cost and energy consumption due to the low response of electrons. Although massless photons enable high-speed and low-loss analog convolutions, two existing all-optical approaches including Fourier filtering and Green's function have either limited functionality or bulky volume, thus restricting their applications in smart systems. Here, we report all-optical convolutional computing with a metasurface-singlet or -doublet imager, considered as the third approach, where its point spread function is modified arbitrarily via a complex-amplitude meta-modulator that enables functionality-unlimited kernels. Beyond one- and two-dimensional spatial differentiation, we demonstrate real-time, parallel, and analog convolutional processing of optical and biological specimens with challenging pepper-salt denoising and edge enhancement, which significantly enrich the toolkit of all-optical computing. Such meta-imager approach bridges multi-functionality and high-integration in all-optical convolutions, meanwhile possessing good architecture compatibility with digital convolutional neural networks.
Nature.com

Artificial fast-adapting mechanoreceptor based on carbon nanotube percolating network

Most biological sensors preferentially encode changes in a stimulus rather than the steady components. However, intrinsically phasic artificial mechanoreceptors have not yet been described. We constructed a phasic mechanoreceptor by encapsulating carbon nanotube film in a viscoelastic matrix supported by a rigid substrate. When stimulated by a spherical indenter the sensor response resembled the response of fast-adapting mammalian mechanoreceptors. We modelled these sensors from the properties of percolating conductive networks combined with nonlinear contact mechanics and discussed the implications of this finding.
Nature.com

All-fiber high-speed image detection enabled by deep learning

Ultra-high-speed imaging serves as a foundation for modern science. While in biomedicine, optical-fiber-based endoscopy is often required for in vivo applications, the combination of high speed with the fiber endoscopy, which is vital for exploring transient biomedical phenomena, still confronts some challenges. We propose all-fiber imaging at high speeds, which is achieved based on the transformation of two-dimensional spatial information into one-dimensional temporal pulsed streams by leveraging high intermodal dispersion in a multimode fiber. Neural networks are trained to reconstruct images from the temporal waveforms. It can not only detect content-aware images with high quality, but also detect images of different kinds from the training images with slightly reduced quality. The fiber probe can detect micron-scale objects with a high frame rate (15.4 Mfps) and large frame depth (10,000). This scheme combines high speeds with high mechanical flexibility and integration and may stimulate future research exploring various phenomena in vivo.
Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of microRNA-mediated gene silencing in cells

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs, which regulate the expression of thousands of genes; miRNAs silence gene expression from complementary mRNAs through translational repression and mRNA decay. For decades, the function of miRNAs has been studied primarily by ensemble methods, where a bulk collection of molecules is measured outside cells. Thus, the behavior of individual molecules during miRNA-mediated gene silencing, as well as their spatiotemporal regulation inside cells, remains mostly unknown. Here we report single-molecule methods to visualize each step of miRNA-mediated gene silencing in situ inside cells. Simultaneous visualization of single mRNAs, translation, and miRNA-binding revealed that miRNAs preferentially bind to translated mRNAs rather than untranslated mRNAs. Spatiotemporal analysis based on our methods uncovered that miRNAs bind to mRNAs immediately after nuclear export. Subsequently, miRNAs induced translational repression and mRNA decay within 30 and 60"‰min, respectively, after the binding to mRNAs. This methodology provides a framework for studying miRNA function at the single-molecule level with spatiotemporal information inside cells.
Nature.com

Synthesis of a biomimetic zwitterionic pentapolymer to fabricate high-performance PVDF membranes for efficient separation of oil-in-water nano-emulsions

Oily wastewater from industries has an adverse impact on the environment, human and aquatic life. Poly(vinylidene fluoride) (PVDF) membrane modified with a zwitterionic/hydrophobic pentapolymer (PP) with controlled pore size has been utilized to separate oil from water from their nano-emulsions. The PP has been synthesized in 91% yield via pentapolymerization of four different diallylamine salts [(CH2=CHCH2)2NH+(CH2)x Aâˆ’], bearing CO2âˆ’, PO3Hâˆ’, SO3âˆ’, (CH2)12NH2 pendants, and SO2 in a respective mol ratio of 25:36:25:14:100. Incorporating PP into PVDF has shown a substantially reduced membrane hydrophobicity; the contact angle decreased from 92.5Â° to 47.4Â°. The PP-PVDF membranes have demonstrated an excellent capability to deal with the high concentrations of nano-emulsions with a separation efficiency of greater than 97.5%. The flux recovery ratio (FRR) of PP-5 incorporated PVDF membrane was about 82%, which was substantially higher than the pristine PVDF.
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
Nature.com

A high-throughput real-time PCR tissue-of-origin test to distinguish blood from lymphoblastoid cell line DNA for (epi)genomic studies

Lymphoblastoid cell lines (LCLs) derive from blood infected in vitro by Epstein"“Barr virus and were used in several genetic, transcriptomic and epigenomic studies. Although few changes were shown between LCL and blood genotypes (SNPs) validating their use in genetics, more were highlighted for other genomic features and/or in their transcriptome and epigenome. This could render them less appropriate for these studies, notably when blood DNA could still be available. Here we developed a simple, high-throughput and cost-effective real-time PCR approach allowing to distinguish blood from LCL DNA samples based on the presence of EBV relative load and rearranged T-cell receptors Î³ and Î². Our approach was able to achieve 98.5% sensitivity and 100% specificity on DNA of known origin (458 blood and 316 LCL DNA). It was further applied to 1957 DNA samples from the CEPH Aging cohort comprising DNA of uncertain origin, identifying 784 blood and 1016 LCL DNA. A subset of these DNA was further analyzed with an epigenetic clock indicating that DNA extracted from blood should be preferred to LCL for DNA methylation-based age prediction analysis. Our approach could thereby be a powerful tool to ascertain the origin of DNA in old collections prior to (epi)genomic studies.
Nature.com

Half-integer anomalous currents in 2D materials from a QFT viewpoint

Charge carriers in Dirac/Weyl semi-metals exhibit a relativistic-like behavior. In this work we propose a novel type of intrinsic half-integer Quantum Hall effect in 2D materials, thereby also offering a topological protection mechanism for the current. Its existence is rooted in the 2D parity anomaly, without any need for a perpendicular magnetic field. We conjecture that it may occur in disturbed honeycomb lattices where both spin degeneracy and time reversal symmetry are broken. These configurations harbor two distinct gap-opening mechanisms that, when occurring simultaneously, drive slightly different gaps in each valley, causing a net anomalous conductivity when the chemical potential is tuned to be between the distinct gaps. Some examples of promising material setups that fulfill the prerequisites of our proposal are also listed to motivate looking for the effect at the numerical and experimental level.
Phys.org

Quantum dots shine bright to help scientists see inflammatory cells in fat

To accurately diagnose and treat diseases, doctors and researchers need to see inside bodies. Medical imaging tools have come a long way since the humble X-ray, but most existing tools remain too coarse to quantify numbers or specific types of cells inside deep tissues of the body. Quantum dots can...
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
Nature.com

Advances in purification of SARS-CoV-2 spike ectodomain protein using high-throughput screening and non-affinity methods

Vaccine Production Program Analytical Development,. The spike (S) glycoprotein of the pandemic virus, SARS-CoV-2, is a critically important target of vaccine design and therapeutic development. A high-yield, scalable, cGMP-compliant downstream process for the stabilized, soluble, native-like S protein ectodomain is necessary to meet the extensive material requirements for ongoing research and development. As of June 2021, S proteins have exclusively been purified using difficult-to-scale, low-yield methodologies such as affinity and size-exclusion chromatography. Herein we present the first known non-affinity purification method for two S constructs, S_dF_2P and HexaPro, expressed in the mammalian cell line, CHO-DG44. A high-throughput resin screen on the Tecan Freedom EVO200 automated bioprocess workstation led to identification of ion exchange resins as viable purification steps. The chromatographic unit operations along with industry-standard methodologies for viral clearances, low pH treatment and 20Â nm filtration, were assessed for feasibility. The developed process was applied to purify HexaPro from a CHO-DG44 stable pool harvest and yielded the highest yet reported amount of pure S protein. Our results demonstrate that commercially available chromatography resins are suitable for cGMP manufacturing of SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein constructs. We anticipate our results will provide a blueprint for worldwide biopharmaceutical production laboratories, as well as a starting point for process intensification.
Nature.com

Large-scale planar and spherical light-emitting diodes based on arrays of perovskite quantum wires

Halide perovskites are enticing candidates for highly efficient planar light-emitting diodes (LEDs) with commercial potential in displays and lighting. However, it remains a challenge for conventional solution fabrication processes to fabricate large-scale or non-planar LEDs due to the non-uniformity of perovskite films in conjunction with material stability issues. Here large-area highly uniform arrays of crystalline perovskite quantum wires are grown with emission spectra covering the whole visible range. Photoluminescence quantum yield of up to 92% and 5,644 hours as the time for photoluminescence to degrade down to its 50% of the initial value under ambient conditions are achieved for MAPbBr3 quantum wires. LEDs based on these quantum wires on rigid and flexible planar substrates are fabricated up to a four-inch wafer size and also unique three-dimensional spherical LEDs with outstanding uniformity are reported. The results suggest that the approach developed here can be generalized to other unconventional three-dimensional LEDs in the future.
Nature.com

Heterogeneous relational message passing networks for molecular dynamics simulations

With many frameworks based on message passing neural networks proposed to predict molecular and bulk properties, machine learning methods have tremendously shifted the paradigms of computational sciences underpinning physics, material science, chemistry, and biology. While existing machine learning models have yielded superior performances in many occasions, most of them model and process molecular systems in terms of homogeneous graph, which severely limits the expressive power for representing diverse interactions. In practice, graph data with multiple node and edge types is ubiquitous and more appropriate for molecular systems. Thus, we propose the heterogeneous relational message passing network (HermNet), an end-to-end heterogeneous graph neural networks, to efficiently express multiple interactions in a single model with ab initio accuracy. HermNet performs impressively against many top-performing models on both molecular and extended systems. Specifically, HermNet outperforms other tested models in nearly 75%, 83% and 69% of tasks on revised Molecular Dynamics 17 (rMD17), Quantum Machines 9 (QM9) and extended systems datasets, respectively. In addition, molecular dynamics simulations and material property calculations are performed with HermNet to demonstrate its performance. Finally, we elucidate how the design of HermNet is compatible with quantum mechanics from the perspective of the density functional theory. Besides, HermNet is a universal framework, whose sub-networks could be replaced by other advanced models.
Nature.com

Orbital-resolved visualization of single-molecule photocurrent channels

Given its central role in utilizing light energy, photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from an excited molecule has been widely studied1,2,3,4,5,6. However, even though microscopic photocurrent measurement methods7,8,9,10,11 have made it possible to correlate the efficiency of the process with local features, spatial resolution has been insufficient to resolve it at the molecular level. Recent work has, however, shown that single molecules can be efficiently excited and probed when combining a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) with localized plasmon fields driven by a tunable laser12,13. Here we use that approach to directly visualize with atomic-scale resolution the photocurrent channels through the molecular orbitals of a single free-base phthalocyanine (FBPc) molecule, by detecting electrons from its first excited state tunnelling through the STM tip. We find that the direction and the spatial distribution of the photocurrent depend sensitively on the bias voltage, and detect counter-flowing photocurrent channels even at a voltage where the averaged photocurrent is near zero. Moreover, we see evidence of competition between PET and photoluminescence12, and find that we can control whether the excited molecule primarily relaxes through PET or photoluminescence by positioning the STM tip with three-dimensional, atomic precision. These observations suggest that specific photocurrent channels can be promoted or suppressed by tuning the coupling to excited-state molecular orbitals, and thus provide new perspectives for improving energy-conversion efficiencies by atomic-scale electronic and geometric engineering of molecular interfaces.
Phys.org

Ultra-compact integrated photonic device could lead to new optical technologies

Photonic integrated circuits are essential to many technologies, including fiber-optic communications, mapping systems, and biosensors. These circuits—which use photons instead of electrons—employ optical isolators that allow photons to travel in only one direction, which prevents light from re-entering the system and destabilizing it. But guiding light in one direction often requires large magnets, making these circuits difficult to create on a small scale.
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
