Screamin Eagle Band films footage in Southington for upcoming music video

The lead vocalist behind the band Hanson told CMT that the conversation between him and his 8-year-old child was emotional, but occurred at a convenient moment in time. “She was having an existential crisis, like, ‘My dad is a songwriter and a musician, and he doesn’t have any songs that are just for me,’” said Hanson. “So, she said that to me, and it happened to be a few days before a good friend of ours who lives in Nashville [Paul McDonald] was coming through town and stayed with my family. He came in and said, ‘What if we wrote a song about writing a song for somebody? So, they will always have a piece of you with them everywhere they go.’”

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO