ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

‘Squashed’ atomic nucleus sets speed record

Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly discovered pumpkin-shaped atomic nucleus that spits out a proton just after being formed could help...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

Drones and AI recover a meteorite for the first time

An AI algorithm was able to locate a meteorite in drone footage for the first time, allowing scientists to rapidly retrieve it. This technology could help us greatly expand the number of space rocks recovered on Earth. Space rocks 101: Meteoroids are bits of natural debris in space that are...
SCIENCE
CNET

Speeding Asteroid Spotted Flying Closer to Earth Than GPS Satellites

The same astronomer who recently discovered a small asteroid just a few hours before it smashed into our atmosphere has spotted another space rock whizzing right over humanity's heads. Krisztián Sárneczky announced his discovery on Twitter late Thursday, mere hours before asteroid 2022 FD1 (it was briefly nicknamed SAR2594) passed...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Stereodivergent dual-catalytic propargylation of oxindoles

The construction of all stereoisomers of molecules containing contiguous stereocentres with full control of the absolute and relative stereochemical configuration has rarely been demonstrated. An approach involving dual-catalytic activation enables the stereodivergent Î±-propargylation of oxindoles with high stereocontrol and shows broad substrate scope. This is a preview of...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Quantum physics sets a speed limit to electronics

How fast can electronics be? When computer chips work with ever shorter signals and time intervals, at some point they come up against physical limits. The quantum-mechanical processes that enable the generation of electric current in a semiconductor material take a certain amount of time. This puts a limit to the speed of signal generation and signal transmission.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic Nucleus#Speed Record#Vat
Space.com

Scientists uncover the largest crater on Earth under 100,000 years old

A crescent-shaped crater in Northeast China holds the record as the largest impact crater on Earth that formed in the last 100,000 years. Prior to 2020, the only other impact crater ever discovered in China was found in Xiuyan county of the coastal province of Liaoning, according to a statement from the NASA Earth Observatory. Then, in July 2021, scientists confirmed that a geological structure in the Lesser Xing'an mountain range had formed as a result of a space rock striking Earth. The team published a description of the newfound impact crater that month in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

NASA spots giant debris cloud created by clashing celestial bodies

Major smashups between rocky bodies shaped our solar system. Observations of a similar crash give clues about how frequent these events are around other stars. Most of the rocky planets and satellites in our solar system, including Earth and the Moon, were formed or shaped by massive collisions early in the solar system's history. By smashing together, rocky bodies can accumulate more material, increasing in size, or they can break apart into multiple smaller bodies.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid Hits Off the Coast of Iceland, Becoming the Fifth Known Earth Impactor

An asteroid has potentially struck off the coast of Iceland, as per the latest reports. Astronomers only detected the asteroid two hours before it entered the Earth's atmosphere and crashed near the waters of Iceland on Friday, March 11. Asteroid Impact. Known as asteroid 2022 EB5, the three-meter space rock...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

An Asteroid Predicted to Hit Earth in 2023 Has Turned Out to Be Safe

Earlier this year, the discovery of a potentially hazardous asteroid took astronomers on a roller coaster ride. On 6 January 2022, astronomers at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona discovered an asteroid roughly 70-meters (230 ft) across. Based on their initial observations, it appeared this object – called '2022 AE1' – could potentially hit Earth on its next pass, on 4 July 2023.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

ESA plans to make the first oxygen on the moon

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A machine for making oxygen on the moon is heading to space. The European Space Agency (ESA) is building...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Speed of Sound on Mars Is Strangely Different, Scientists Reveal

Scientists have confirmed the speed of sound on Mars, using equipment on the Perseverance rover to study the red planet's atmosphere, which is very different to Earth's. What they discovered could have some strange consequences for communication between future Martians. The findings suggest that trying to talk in Mars' atmosphere...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Melting Permafrost Leaves 90ft Deep Craters Beneath the Arctic Seafloor

Massive craters measuring 90 feet in depth have emerged on the Arctic Ocean's bottom. According to geologists, the craters are forming as subsurface permafrost thaws on the border of the Beaufort Sea in northern Canada, with retreating glaciers from the last ice age driving the shift. Melting Permafrost. Permafrost is...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Fifth asteroid ever discovered before impact

At 19:24 UTC on 11 March 2022, astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered a bright and fast-moving new object in the sky using the 60cm Schmidt telescope at the Piszkéstető observatory, Hungary. He collected four observations in quick succession, and just 14 minutes later reported his findings to the Minor Planet Center (MPC), initially designating the object "Sar2593."
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy