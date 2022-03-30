Bowl for Kids Sake is this weekend

It was the last game of the three-day ultimate Masters national championship in Denver last summer. Wayne Tang, a 55-year-old attorney in Chicago, looked around at his teammates, many of whom he had known for 15 or 20 years. Somehow, they had managed to keep playing Frisbee through the pandemic, maintaining their social connections and their fitness. "This was literally the only [extended period of ] time I could think of over the last few years that I was able to spend with a bunch of old friends doing something we all loved," Tang recalls. "Time with your peers is a very limited commodity as you get older."
