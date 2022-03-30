ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson house fire caused by an overloaded power strip

By Ryan Newton
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cixXB_0eu8w4Bv00

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a house fire around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened at 1704 N. Wilshire Drive.

The department said crews found the back of the home in flames. They made an aggressive interior attack minimizing damage to the front. However, the back portion of the home and the wrap-around porch sustained most of the damage. The high wind didn’t help the situation because it caused the fire to move quickly.

Vivid lightning flashes over Wichita during Tuesday’s storms

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded power strip.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family living at the home.

