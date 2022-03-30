Astros 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for Houston without Carlos Correa

The Astros reassigned Leon to minor-league camp Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Though he's one of Houston's top prospects and reached Triple-A Sugar Land in 2021, Leon's lack of success with the affiliate following his late-season promotion from Double-A Corpus Christi made it unlikely that the Astros would include him on the Opening Day roster. That being said, Leon -- who has played both shortstop and center field in the minors -- could have a fairly clear path to an everyday role in Houston at some point this season, as the Astros are poised to enter the season with a rookie (Jeremy Pena) and a relatively unestablished player (Chas McCormick) as their projected starters at those respective positions. Before a promotion is considered, however, Leon must first prove himself against Triple-A competition. The 23-year-old has nowhere to go but up in that regard after submitting a .131/.293/.164 slash line while striking out in 30.7 percent of his 75 plate appearances at Sugar Land in 2021.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO