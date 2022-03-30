ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for Houston without Carlos Correa

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in three years and the third time in the last five years, the Houston Astros were the American League champions in 2021. And for the second time in three years, the Astros watched another club celebrate a World Series title at Minute Maid Park. In 2019 it...

www.cbssports.com

Related
Houston Chronicle

Carlos Correa's Montrose home hits market for $1.6M, as Astros star tests free agency

A Montrose home owned by former Houston Astros shortstop and free agent Carlos Correa has gone on the market for $1,599,000. The 3,657-square-foot house is technically in Rosemont Heights, part of the broader Montrose area. It’s a modern-style home with three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and was purchased by Correa in August 2017, just a couple of months before the Astros won the 2017 World Series and he — in post-game interviews — dropped to one knee and proposed to his then-girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez, the 2016 Miss Texas USA.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Dusty Baker tinkering with Astros' leadoff man

JUPITER, Fla. --  Dusty Baker is tinkering with his lineup and wants to avoid hitting José Altuve leadoff. Houstons manager primarily batted the three-time American League batting champion first last year, but Baker says the 5-foot-6 Altuve isnt all that fond of the leadoff spot. Actually, Altuve led...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Darien Núñez Optioned, Beau Burrows Re-Assigned To Minor League Camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Darien Núñez and re-assigned Beau Burrows to Minor League camp for a third round of Spring Training roster cuts. Burrows was among the several players to sign a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He was expected to start their Cactus League opener, but Clayton Kershaw wound up taking the mound instead.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Carlos Correa hits first Twins HR against former Astros teammate

Minnesota Twins fans are going to love watching Carlos Correa jack his first dinger with his new club. The Carlos Correa era with the Minnesota Twins has taken off and fans are loving every minute of it. The AL Central side pulled off quite the stunner in inking him to a three-year contract, as many believed he’d either end up in New York, Atlanta or re-sign with the Astros.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Héctor Neris
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
George Springer
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Martín Maldonado
CBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Leon: Headed to minors

The Astros reassigned Leon to minor-league camp Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Though he's one of Houston's top prospects and reached Triple-A Sugar Land in 2021, Leon's lack of success with the affiliate following his late-season promotion from Double-A Corpus Christi made it unlikely that the Astros would include him on the Opening Day roster. That being said, Leon -- who has played both shortstop and center field in the minors -- could have a fairly clear path to an everyday role in Houston at some point this season, as the Astros are poised to enter the season with a rookie (Jeremy Pena) and a relatively unestablished player (Chas McCormick) as their projected starters at those respective positions. Before a promotion is considered, however, Leon must first prove himself against Triple-A competition. The 23-year-old has nowhere to go but up in that regard after submitting a .131/.293/.164 slash line while striking out in 30.7 percent of his 75 plate appearances at Sugar Land in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in action Tuesday

Nimmo (thumb) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. Nimmo's sore thumb proved to be only a minor concern, as he missed just two days as a result of the injury. Though he's getting the nod in center field Tuesday, he could see most of his action at one of the two corner-outfield spots in 2022 after the Mets picked up Starling Marte in free agency this offseason.
MLB
WTOP

Astros look to contend again in wake of Correa’s exit

HOUSTON (AP) — After what the Houston Astros have done in manager Dusty Baker’s first two seasons, he has no reason to think they won’t take another step forward this year. “Two years ago, we were one game away from going to the World Series and last...
MLB
#The Houston Astros#American League#Braves#All Star
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Designated for assignment

VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
MLB
KHOU

Astros ace Justin Verlander won't start on opening day

HOUSTON — Still sporting a 0.00 ERA after three spring training starts, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander won't pitch on opening day as Houston makes plans around its early-season schedule. Manager Dusty Baker said skipping Verlander in the opener on April 7 at the Los Angeles Angels better positions...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jason Castro: Out with unspecified issue

Astros manager Dusty Baker acknowledged Tuesday that Castro is "ailing," though the skipper didn't go into specifics regarding the backstop's recent absence from Grapefruit League games, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Castro hasn't caught in a Grapefruit League game since last Thursday and remains out of the lineup...
MLB
MLB

Ranking the 10 best rotations in MLB

Last season, 396 different human beings took the mound as the starting pitcher in a Major League game. Yes, that was a record (blowing past the previous mark of 368 set in the previous full season in 2019), partly attributable to the changing nature of pitcher usage patterns and partly attributable to the spate of injuries coming off the shortened 2020 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Placed on 60-day injured list

Lucchesi (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The move has no impact on Lucchesi's availability, as he'll miss a substantial portion of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent last June. The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the Mets to add Yoan Lopez, who was claimed off waivers from the Marlins.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Back in action

Alvarez (personal) will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 4 batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Alvarez was scratched from Sunday's spring lineup due to a personal issue, but the matter apparently won't keep him away from the Astros...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB

