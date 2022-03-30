ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NIT Tournament: Aggies Tame the Cougars and Roll into Championship Game

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjgop_0eu8vWbz00

The Aggies made easy work of the Washington State Cougars on Tuesday night and earned a spot in the NIT Championship game against Xavier.

Quenton Jackson scored a team-high 18 points and propelled the Texas A&M Aggies to the NIT championship game Tuesday night with a 72-56 dismantling of Washington State.

They will play for the title Thursday night against Xavier, who beat St. Bonaventure 84-77 earlier on Tuesday.

Henry Coleman III contributed 16 points and Manny Obaseki chipped in 14 for the Aggies (27-12) as the Cougars had no answer for the A&M offensive onslaught.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGOX4_0eu8vWbz00

Tyrece Radford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2xEh_0eu8vWbz00

Javonte Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu7gB_0eu8vWbz00

Hassan Diarra

Tyrell Roberts led all Washington State (22-15) scorers with 14 points. He was the only Cougars player to score in double digits. Efe Abogidi added nine points to go along with 10 rebounds.

The Aggies played a strong inside game and at one point, had more points in the paint (48) than Washington State had points (47). A&M ended the game with an astonishing 58 points from inside.

A&M has been criticized this season for poor shooting from the field and started off cold hitting just three of its first 21 shots. But the Aggies ended up 32-for-66 on Tuesday (48.5 percent) even though it struggled from 3-point range (14.2 percent).

Andre Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HZn0_0eu8vWbz00

Tyrece Radford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRZvv_0eu8vWbz00

Manny Obaseki

Texas A&M held the Cougars to 34.5% shooting (19-of-55), including 24.1% from behind the arc (7-of-29). Washington State was only 11-of-20 at the foul line, too.

Washington State committed 17 turnovers to only eight for Texas A&M, and the Aggies held a 25-5 advantage in points off those turnovers.

Jackson has now scored in double figures in 20 of the Aggies' last 21 games and in 31 of the Aggies' 39 games in 2021-2022. It marked the 18th game this season where he has led the team in points.

The Aggies will face Xavier on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Madison Square Garden for the NIT Tournament championship game.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast HERE .

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
All Aggies
All Aggies

905

Followers

612

Posts

138K+

Views

Follow All Aggies and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Cougars drop first OVC match to SEMO

Vanessa Reinicke gave the Cougars their third point of the match with an exhilarating 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-4 win on the No. 3 court against SEMO on Tuesday. (SIUE Athletics) SIUE tennis dropped its first Ohio Valley Conference fixture of the season by the narrowest of margins on Tuesday afternoon, as the Cougars fell in a 4-3 affair to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nit#Madison Square Garden#Texas A M#Inside Game#Nit Championship#The Texas A M Aggies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Bearcats Take Advantage of Bobcat Mistakes in 9-4 Win

Playing mostly mistake-free, and taking advantage of lots of Aberdeen errors, the W.F. West baseball team defeated the Bobcats, 9-4, Tuesday evening. The Bearcats got ahead 2-0, before putting seven runs on the board in the fourth and fifth inning to pull away for the fairly comfortable win. W.F. West has yet to lose after splitting its first series of the season in Selah.
ABERDEEN, WA
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
905
Followers
612
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy