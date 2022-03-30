ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Woman and 10-year-old nephew dead after fire in Chillicothe

By Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IcBu_0eu8vUqX00

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy and his aunt have died after a fire in Chillicothe Tuesday morning, according to the Chillicothe Fire Department.

Both the Chillicothe police and fire departments went to 85 Ewing Street on a report of a structure fire close to 1:15 a.m. where the boy and his aunt were found dead.

PHOTOS: Monday morning fire destroys Ripley home

Noel Akers, assistant fire chief with Chillicothe Fire, said Heidi Proehl and her nephew, Shane Lane Jr., were sleeping in a loft above a detached garage when the fire started.

Shane Lane, the father of Shane Lane Jr., confirmed that his son and sister were the victims of the fire.

“The support from the community couldn’t be no better.” said Lane. “I mean, it won’t bring back my son, and to like walk up into the house and see stuff, it’s so surreal.”

The Chillicothe City School District superintendent Deborah Swinehart released a statement confirming one of the victims was a student in the school district.

The statement reads:

The entire Chillicothe school community is heartbroken by the passing of one of our fourth-grade students due to a home fire. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. We are mobilizing a team of counselors and clergy who will be available this week to support the emotional needs of students and staff members. It is our intention to respect the privacy of the family and therefore, will not be sharing any additional information.

Deborah Swinehart, Chillicothe City School District superintendent

An investigation is ongoing as the cause of the fire has not been determined.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFias_0eu8vUqX00
    Shane Lane Jr.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUayZ_0eu8vUqX00
    Shane Lane Jr.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADeWL_0eu8vUqX00
    Shane Lane Jr.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgTYA_0eu8vUqX00
    Shane Lane Jr.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAhQq_0eu8vUqX00
    Shane Lane Jr.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22t4HM_0eu8vUqX00
    Heidi Proehl, left
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnNKW_0eu8vUqX00
    Heidi Proehl
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODkSs_0eu8vUqX00
    Heidi Proehl, center
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

18-year-old dead after Tampa shooting

TAMPA — An 18-year-old man died after a shooting Friday. Police were called shortly after 7:20 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting at the 8400 block of Mission Court. Officers did not find anyone at that location, a news release from Tampa Police Department said, but found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds at the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court, to the south of the initial location.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, OH
Accidents
City
Ripley, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
NBC Los Angeles

29-Year-Old Discovered Dead in Highland Park House Fire

Flames raced through a single-family home in Highland Park overnight, as authorities discovered one person dead. The home was red-tagged after it was completely consumed by the fire that began at 11:30 p.m. Monday night in the 200 block of S Avenue 52. By morning, the home was a smoking...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WTOL 11

Fremont police: 22-year-old dead after accidental shooting

FREMONT, Ohio — A 22-year-old Fremont man is did after what police are calling an accidental shooting early on Friday morning. Fremont police say they were called to a home on the 1200 block of Sycamore St. just before 3 a.m. after a 911 caller requested help with an accidental shooting.
FREMONT, OH
ABC13 Houston

Man charged in the death of 12-year-old nephew who overdosed on fentanyl

CAMDEN, New Jersey (KTRK) -- A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged after a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a school bus, according to officials. Troy Nokes, 35, was charged on March 21 with aggravated ,manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, and other crimes.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Wcmh#Chillicothe Fire
KMZU

Small fire in Chillicothe basement extinguished

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a basement fire at 1316 Burnam Road Sunday afternoon. The call of a structure fire came in around 5:05 p.m. and first responders found smoke coming from the eves of the home. A pile of trash was found burning inside the basement door at the back of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Chillicothe Police Department issues Endangered Silver Alert for 81-year-old man

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who went missing from Chillicothe, Missouri. Stanley Depee went missing Friday at 7:30 p.m. from 1414 Clay Street. He left his home to drive to a house about one block away and never arrived. Police say Depee was driving a red and white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with a Missouri license plate bearing 8WCT29 when he went missing. The vehicle does not have working headlights.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Las Cruces Sun-News

84-year-old Las Cruces woman hospitalized after dog attack

LAS CRUCES - An 84-year-old woman was taken to an El Paso hospital Wednesday evening after police say she was mauled by two dogs. Frank Torres, a Las Cruces Police Department Detective, said that the woman was attacked on the 1200 block of 2nd Street sometime before 7 p.m. Torres said the woman suffered severe bites in both arms during the attack.
LAS CRUCES, NM
NECN

Woman Found Dead After Fire in East Windsor, Conn.

A woman has been found dead after a fire in East Windsor. The East Windsor fire marshal said the woman was found in the third-floor apartment. Firefighters were searching for a person they believed was missing from the third floor of a three-story apartment building on Church Street after a fire broke out Monday night, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WLKY.com

60-year-old woman dies in fire at her Fern Creek home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 60-year-old woman died in a house fire early Monday morning. According to Jefferson County fire officials, the fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Mercury Drive, which is in Fern Creek. When crews arrived, it took 30 firefighters...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Cabell County crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a crash in Cabell County on Monday. According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon, March 29, 2022 in the 5300 block of Route 10. Deputies say the vehicle traveling south allegedly crossed the center line […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSYX ABC6

Woman dead after fire at east Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead after a fire at an apartment complex in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. Columbus Fire crews arrived at the complex on Lancer Way around 4:30 p.m. as flames were visible from the first and second floors. Batallion Chief Steve Martin said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy