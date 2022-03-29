ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Pine Hasn’t Read the ‘Star Trek 4’ Script

By Matt Singer
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were surprised to hear last month that the most recent big-screen crew of the Starship Enterprise were finally going to get a fourth movie, you weren’t alone. In fact, the crew itself was in the dark about the film too. They apparently found out about it when the announcement...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Pine Calls Dungeons & Dragons Movie a Mix of Game of Thrones and Princess Bride

Actor Chris Pine has provided fans with a much-needed Dungeons & Dragons movie update. Speaking with Collider earlier this week, Pine provided some juicy nuggets about the tone and feel of the upcoming fantasy movie, which will release early next year. The new movie is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and will attempt to adapt the popular game franchise into live-action form. When asked about the movie, Pine wouldn't divulge any new details about the plot of the movie, but he did seem to indicate that it would have a more light-hearted tone.
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Captain Kirk Has A Sweet Exchange With William Shatner And Cue The Awws

William Shatner originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, and Chris Pine succeeded him for the Kevin timeline-set movies. Now a third actor will get to tackle the character in his adult years, as The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley has been cast as Kirk for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. The first official image of Wesley on the set of the upcoming Paramount+ series dropped yesterday (a week after the first trailer came out), and now he and Shatner have shared a sweet exchange that’ll surely warm the hearts of many Star Trek fans.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pine on How Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’ Came Together

Chris Pine “never really wanted to direct,” he says. But the actor was thrown in the deep end with his upcoming directorial debut, the indie comedy Poolman, about a down-on-his luck pool technician who discovers a water heist to rival Chinatown. “I woke up one day and it just seemed like it was fated that I was going to direct this film,” the Star Trek star told THR on the red carpet for spy thriller All the Old Knives. Pine co-wrote the film and stars as the titular pool boy — er, man — alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito.More from...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Quentin Tarantino
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Paramount Pictures#The Starship Enterprise#Wandavision
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reacts to Keanu Reeves as Batman in DC's League of Super-Pets

Robert Pattinson's time as The Batman may have just started but the actor isn't the only person putting on a gravely voice for the character in the future. Beyond Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton also starring as the character in the upcoming The Flash movie, the Dark Knight Detective is set to appear in the upcoming DC's League of Super-Pets movie with a trailer playing exclusively ahead of The Batman confirming who will voice the character, none other than John Wick himself Keanu Reeves. As with any new piece of information for a comic book movie, filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith has thoughts, and he's already loving Reeves' as the iconic DC character.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Top Gun: Maverick director talks bringing back Val Kilmer: "It was a really special moment"

Top Gun: Maverick will soon be blasting into cinemas – and the sequel's bringing back a few familiar faces. Tom Cruise returns as the enigmatic Maverick, which was to be expected, while Kelly McGillis’ Charlie does not ("That’s left back in the first one,” says producer Jerry Bruckheimer). One comeback shrouded in mystery is Val Kilmer's Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, with the actor returning to the famous role.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Director Reveals the Film’s Surprising Post-Credits Scene

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Morbius. Typically, movie studios are very protective of their movie’s endings — and especially secretive about their post-credits scenes. When Marvel shows their films to critics, they sometimes don’t leave out the post-credits scenes on purpose. I know of several cases where in early screenings Marvel movies had no post-credits scenes, and then by the time the film actually opened in theaters, there it was. These teases are the sorts of things studios feel are a genuine selling point for fans; they are so desperate not to have them spoiled that they’ll pay their $15 to see the movie on opening day.
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy