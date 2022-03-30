ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Agencies release body camera footage from Spring Break shooting

By Jake Holter
 7 hours ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After a request from News 13 the Bay County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the chaotic scene of Sunday’s shooting on Panama City Beach.

The footage, which is clipped together from several different agencies, shows officers and deputies running toward the shooting, arresting suspects, and assisting the person who was shot.

Six people were arrested in connection to the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

You can watch the body camera footage here:

