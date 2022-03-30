ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Meet the Writer: Aditi Syal Pulls Inspiration From the Success of Renowned Companies

hackernoon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAditi Syal is a copywriter at Concurate - a content marketing agency curated to bring you leads, not just traffic. She is a qualified electronics and telecommunications engineer. She finds joy in being able to dabble in multiple things, learn and hone new skills and find growth in new, exciting avenues...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners

Members of the HackerNoon team -- located in different parts of the world-- worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day. Below is what it looks like in the final few moments (hours) before a remote team finalizes two large internet campaigns. This part of the initiative consisted of our developers deploying scripts to create individual awards and tech pages, updating the messaging on the websites, our designer making any final tweaks if needed, properly compiling/auditing email lists and CSVs, and making sure marketing copy for emails and blog posts reflected any and all final changes. It further included a last-minute audit, to make sure thousands of newly created worked as intended. Plus somehow it seems Linh managed to get a meeting in between there. Shook. The below thread has been edited to a more reader-friendly size, initially, we had about 103 replies.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Failure Is The Key To Success

Three and one half years ago, I stepped down as managing partner of my law firm. At the time, I made a speech to the firm commemorating the day and offered my longtime partner and incoming managing partner, Terri Adler, a few words of battle-tested advice. Here is what I said:
ECONOMY
Las Cruces Sun-News

'Happiness is a mindset and choice:' Here are 9 steps to living a happier life

There are many books, articles and even a free online Yale class you take on the “Science of Well-Being.”. There is no one-size-fits-all formula for well-being or happiness. What makes me happy does not necessarily make someone else happy. There may be misconceptions about happiness in your mind that prevent you from being happy. The line of thinking that you would be happy if only you lived in a bigger house or made more money just isn't true.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Inspiration#Marketing Agency#Concurate
psychologytoday.com

5 Secrets to Finding a Great Partner

Each one of us has a number of (unconscious) love stories that represent the essence of our experiences. Our love stories determine what we want from a relationship, how we behave in one, and what our dream partner is like. In happy relationships, partners have compatible stories. My friend Katie...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Being (Alone) in Nature Is Good for You

Being alone in nature relieves mental fatigue and restores our attention. Our desire for wilderness solitude is increasingly due to the need to “de-tether” from digital connectivity. Periodically withdrawing from society and into nature allows you to drop your public persona and connect with your authentic self. When...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Life Path Number Is More Than A Personality Type

Within the practice of numerology, it's believed that we can better understand the world around us by observing numerical patterns in our daily lives. But this spiritual discipline can also help people better understand their inner world, too. With the help of a simple equation, anyone can discover their Life Path number, a single-digit number that is said to reveal who you are, your deepest values, and the challenges you may have to face.
ASTROLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
psychologytoday.com

The Hidden Act in Everyday Conversation

Conversations are central to innovation and human nature. Yet how we pull off even a single conversation remains poorly understood. Neuroscience reveals the previously hidden act of building a shared context together in a conversation. Building a shared context together in a conversation supports conversation with and without language. From...
AUTISM
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three simple tips to help achieve a dream life

MAINE, USA — Sometimes life can be full of adventure and possibilities. Other times it just feels like going through the motions. But what if someone revealed there's a way to potentially get more of what people want out of life and less of what they don't?. Dr. Allyson...
MAINE STATE
hackernoon.com

Owning Digital Assets in Decentraland: Is Metaverse the future?

Decentraland is a decentralized 3D virtual platform that consists of 90,601 parcels of land. It is one of the first Metaverses available for the public to join, gathering the attention not only from tech enthusiasts but also gaining popularity in gaming and fashion communities. Last week, the biggest trade last week was worth $354,315.0 (149,500 $MANA at the time). The buyer purchased a bundle of 19 parcels, and it seems that he has plans to build a shopping mall there. The biggest question remains - what criteria should it pass as a good choice?
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Render Lists using Infinite Scroll in AngularJS

Angular 7+ gives us access to a new virtual scrolling behavior in the Material Component Development Kit (CDK) It provides tools for looping over data that only renders elements when they are visible in the viewport. It provides a better and more dynamic way of rendering long lists of items in DOM efficiently. With an increase in data size it will slow our application, it will start bloating our DOM and page with a long list of data. It will improve page performance and the data loading experience.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Meet the Writer: Allen Taylor, Author: Cryptosocial: How Cryptocurrencies Are Changing Social Media

My name is Allen Taylor. I’ve been writing online content full-time since 2006. My first website was published in 1997. Since 2013, my focus has been on fintech writing. I took an interest in cryptocurrencies in 2018. That’s when I began playing around on cryptosocial websites and buying crypto. I live in a van with my wife and we travel the U.S. shooting videos of small-town walking tours, which we share on our YouTube channel mapped to our website allenandtheresa.com.
MARKETS
MyTexasDaily

5 female entrepreneurs share their tips for small business success

(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot. According to a report commissioned by American Express in 2019, there are approximately 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. One key element to these entrepreneurial accomplishments is having a mentor, according to a recent survey* of 1,013 female small business owners, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Office Depot. The survey also found that 3 out of 4 women entrepreneurs (75%) credited their mentor with the success of their business. And many, especially women of color, understand their importance as role models, with 39% of the women of color surveyed expressing interest in “inspiring other women” with their business. Eighty-two percent of these women also said they wanted their success to show others it is possible to overcome stigmas and social imbalances in order to be a successful business owner.
DALLAS, TX
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

What Makes a Good Blog Post that’ll Convert Leads to Customers

A good blog post will influence your leads from the top of your content market funnel through the middle and most likely till the bottom of closing. Content marketing is estimated to be worth approximately 413 billion dollars in 2021 and even head over to $600billion in 2024. Content strategy that feeds your reader’s cravings would place your company on top of hot trends in whichever industry you’re in would be worth $600 billion in 2024, according to Semrush. How each of your blog posts addresses the search intents you discovered during your customer research determines the success of your strategy funnel.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Why Are Tech Giants Pushing For MFA Adoption?

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is one of the most effective ways to protect access and prevent breaches. But although MFA has gained momentum over the past two years, it’s still not widely used (less than 10% of Google accounts have enabled 2FA ). For MFA adoption to really take off, organizations need to understand the real value of MFA lies in protecting all users, not just privileged accounts.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

11 Ways to Use Social Media to Promote Your Fintech Company

The fintech industry is growing rapidly and more users are embracing the new financial technologies because of their innovativeness, simplicity, and cost. Social media is the fastest way to reach your potential clients. Facebook remains the largest social media platform with over 2.9 billion monthly active users. Facebook has been able to grow the number of active users to over 2 billion in just a few years. Instagram has some stats you should know about some of some of the most important social media platforms you should consider.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How a Solo Developer Can Make $1,100,000 Per Month

Metsainc: It's possible for a solo developer to build a profitable microstartup to pay the bills and live life on their own terms.168 solo developers on my website MicroFounder has chosen option (b) and they're building their startups as solo developers. Most are making up to $5,000 per month and 80% of microfounders have less than 5,000 Twitter followers. 10% of all startups ($100k/month) are built on Twitter and 5% on Notion.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy