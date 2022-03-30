FM Mar 30, 2022 : Self Care for Activists / Three Afrofuturist authors

Rohina Malik's 'The Hijabis' features three Muslim-American women and their familiar life journeys.A new play is hitting the stage at George Fox University at the end of March. Known as "The Hijabis," the production follows several Muslim-American women as they navigate life's milestones. It was written by acclaimed American playwright Rohina Malik and is directed by Genevieve Fowler, Malik's friend and colleague. "The Hijabis is the story of three women who are very familiar to us and are living a very American life," Fowler said. "They're going through love, loss, big life changes and also have a unique experience...

