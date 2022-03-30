ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FM Mar 30, 2022 : Self Care for Activists / Three Afrofuturist authors

feministmagazine.org
 1 day ago

FIRST – How do activists in the Latinx immigrant community of Los Angeles take care of their mental health? People who work in the service of others are particularly at risk of burnout...

feministmagazine.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ted Cruz Attacked These Anti-Racist Children’s Books. Now They’re Both Bestsellers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. During the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson this week, Ted Cruz singled out multiple books while questioning the judge about her stance on critical race theory. Two such books were Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” and “Stampled (For Kids),” both of which are used to teach about prejudice and racism at Georgetown Day School, whose board Jackson serves on. However, Cruz’s attacks against Kendi’s books seem to have had the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Smithonian

What the History of Science and Religion Reveals About Today’s Divisive Covid Debates

For two years now, as the country has experienced Covid-19, tensions have flared alongside protests against lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates. The diligent strove to find a new normal in the ongoing negotiation with public health protocols to curtail infection rates. They took up social distancing and forged a greater reliance on technology to bridge the gaps between themselves and others. Others turned public discourse into a shouting match. Fueling these tensions is the sorrow that all share over the loss of nearly a million lives in the United States alone.
RELIGION
Fox News

Getting Schooled Women’s History Month Classic

This week, in honor of Women’s History Month Abby, is revisiting a conversation with Jane Hampton Cook, presidential historian and the author of Resilience on Parade: Short Stories from Suffragists and Women’s Battle for the Vote. Jane shares insight on the United States’ long journey towards women’s suffrage,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Nalo Hopkinson
Person
Nnedi Okorafor
Person
Janelle Monae
The Newberg Graphic

New play explores experiences of Muslim-American women, tackles universal themes

Rohina Malik's 'The Hijabis' features three Muslim-American women and their familiar life journeys.A new play is hitting the stage at George Fox University at the end of March. Known as "The Hijabis," the production follows several Muslim-American women as they navigate life's milestones. It was written by acclaimed American playwright Rohina Malik and is directed by Genevieve Fowler, Malik's friend and colleague. "The Hijabis is the story of three women who are very familiar to us and are living a very American life," Fowler said. "They're going through love, loss, big life changes and also have a unique experience...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Afrofuturism
WHYY

Loretta Ross’ Antidote to Cancel Culture

Calling people out on social media for bad behavior, offensive speech, or views or opinions that you don’t share has become commonplace. This public shaming can lead to what some refer to as “cancel culture.” But scholar and activist LORETTA ROSS says it isn’t an effective way to open minds, address injustices or hold people accountable. She advocates for calling people in instead of calling them out, which means having honest and often uncomfortable conversations.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
EverydayHealth.com

5 Self-Care Practices That Are Perfect for Spring

Spring cleaning is an opportunity to hit refresh on certain aspects of your life. It’s a chance to get rid of things that aren’t serving you and replace them with new things that do. It can be both motivating and energizing. And it doesn’t just apply to your...
LIFESTYLE
theplaylist.net

‘The Thief Collector’ Review: A Delightful Exploration of the Intersection Between Fact and Fiction [SXSW]

Where does a person go when fiction outstrips reality, and the wildest fantasies of even the most bombastic writer can’t hold a candle to what’s found at a dusty estate sale around the corner? Apparently, one dives right back into fiction, or at least the semi-autobiographical kind that a real-life super thief leaves behind as a pseudo confession — that is, if such a thing is to be believed. These are interesting questions, yet director Allison Otto wisely sidesteps any attempt at finding a definitive answer to them in her new doc, “The Thief Collector.” Instead, she focuses on the fascinating-yet-tangled web of deceit, charity, grace, and delicious mystery born out of it.
TUCSON, AZ
Itemlive.com

Shining a light on COVID-19’s student mental-health impact

Dawn Trainor, Saugus Public Schools’ executive director of pupil personnel services, did not mince words when she described COVID-19’s collateral damage to students. “The mental-health concerns are very real,” Trainor The post Shining a light on COVID-19’s student mental-health impact appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Camille Turner Receives Toronto Biennial’s Artist Prize, Three Winners for Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada, which opened to the public over the weekend, has named the two artists who have won prizes for their contributions to this year’s exhibition. They are Camille Turner, who won the Artist Prize, and Aycoobo / Wilson Rodríguez, who won the Emerging Artist Prize. Each winner will receive CAD$10,000 ($8,000). In June, the Biennial will also award two new prizes: Audience Artist Prize and Programs Prize, both selected by online voting. At the exhibition, which runs through June 5, Turner is showing a three-channel video installation, Nave,...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy