ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Why Do You Need a Cancellation Token in C# for Tasks?

hackernoon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you run a task in C it may take a while to execute it. In some cases, you would like to cancel such a long operation. A CancellationToken(https://://://.ms.com/en-us/dotnet/api//system.threading.cancellating.tasks?view=net-6.0) enables cooperative cancellation between threads, thread pool work items, or Task(http://www.msn.org/s/windows-windows-tasks) The algorithm follows an algorithm to create an object that signals...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Upcoming Windows update will kill Internet Explorer for good

Internet Explorer is set to have its final end-of-life update on June 15. The Windows 10 update will be sent out to PCs after that date, disabling the browser and wiping it from devices. While Microsoft has detailed its plans to retire Internet Explorer since May 2021, the Redmond, Washington...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Use Kong Ingress Controller with Spring Boot Services

Since 2003, I have used IntelliJas my primary tool for developing applications and services. When you can write your components, services, and applications with a simple text editor and terminal session, you’ll end up with the same compiled Java code. Using Spring Boot Services and Kubernetes, we get the following advantages: A collection of Spring Boot-base Docker containers are placed into a “Pod” to act as a single application. This allows each Spring Boot service to be laser-focused on the resulting API.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Using Bootstrap

In 2011, Twitter introduced the Bootstrap framework. Since then, this CSS framework has seen two major rewrites, with the most recent one (Bootstrap 3) released in 2013. Bootstrap 3 transformed the CSS library by implementing a mobile-first approach that left the framework completely responsive. As of 2022, Bootstrap is at...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In C#Cancellationtoken#Https Ms Com#Iscancellationrequested
hackernoon.com

Owning Digital Assets in Decentraland: Is Metaverse the future?

Decentraland is a decentralized 3D virtual platform that consists of 90,601 parcels of land. It is one of the first Metaverses available for the public to join, gathering the attention not only from tech enthusiasts but also gaining popularity in gaming and fashion communities. Last week, the biggest trade last week was worth $354,315.0 (149,500 $MANA at the time). The buyer purchased a bundle of 19 parcels, and it seems that he has plans to build a shopping mall there. The biggest question remains - what criteria should it pass as a good choice?
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
makeuseof.com

How to Take Screenshots on Android When the App Doesn't Allow It

One main advantage of Android that has made many tech enthusiasts prefer it over other mobile operating systems, is the liberty to do anything you want. With Android, you can install anything, and you can customize virtually everything about your phone. With all this being said, there are still some...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Microsoft accidentally reveals that it is testing ads in Windows Explorer

Windows 11 testers are regularly finding new Windows 11 features that Microsoft wasn't ready to show anyone yet. Sometimes that means digging up a new Task Manager or tabs for the File Explorer. And sometimes it means finding advertisements for other Microsoft products as you browse your own locally stored files.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

Meta introduces Slack-like shortcuts to Messenger

Today, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has introduced the beginning of a series of shortcuts to its Messenger platform. Its new command system brings more fun and efficiency to your messages. Two shortcuts are available today on both iOS and Android: @everyone and /silent. Both are meant to spice up...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

A Smart Contract Ecosystem For Plug-n-Play dApp Development

Bunzz is a Web3 development platform that allows you to easily deploy a DApp by combining modularized smart contracts like Legos. We want to support OSS developers in the Web3 space. We aim to scale the number of smart contract libraries to become a highly valuable DApp development platform. We are considering a mechanism whereby Module developers will be paid Bunzz Tokens when uploading smart contract modules to the Bunzz Repository and whenever they are used in other DApp projects. We would love to have your feedback.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Dates in JavaScript are Broken. Who Shall Fix them?

The main Javascript date constructor is called Date, but Javascript only supports date times. It is based off code that was found to be buggy and problematic in Java, leaving it full of issues. All Javascript dates are Unix timestamps underneath. Javascript dates with no time specified default to midnight on that given day. Javascript does not implement dates - every date has a time case, with a time associated with it. Javascript has many quirks and common pitfalls with Javascript's Date constructor, so you can avoid them.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Bitcoin’s Data Models are Dead? Hardly

Some think 2021 killed data models of bitcoin’s price because pretty much every prediction failed. Stock-to-Flow promised $135,000 in December 2021 as a “worst-case scenario” Bob Loukas's Four-Year Cycle missed both the time and price of the cycle peak in 2021. The current halving cycle doesn’t align with previous ones and logarithmic growth charts missed their targets. Data models leave a pretty wide margin for error, says Mark Helfman.
MARKETS
technewstoday.com

How to Use Windows Update Assistant for Windows Upgrade

It’s not unheard-of for Microsoft to release newer versions of windows, which comes with a better user interface, smoother operation, and overall, a better experience. Rather than waiting for the patches to arrive and downloading them manually, which can get tedious, Windows Update Assistant will automatically download the feature updates for you.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

7 NFT Use Cases That Will (Probably) Survive the Hype

The explosion of NFTs in the crypto scene has created incredible hype in 2021. However, the NFT hype is slowing down, more and more copycat projects are emerging, and instances of wash trading are becoming increasingly more obvious. At the same time, some NFT use cases will likely survive and could end up being integrated into the global digital economy. Read on to learn about seven of the seven use cases that will likely outlive the hype of the ‘NFT hype’
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

4 Reasons Why Some P2E Games Become Gain Viral Adoption While Others Cannot

The GameFi sector managed to attract $1 billion in funding in January 2022, it is hard to argue the fact that GameFi is hot right now. The collective market capitalization of the most popular play-to-earn games is around $14 billion. Blockage-based games have recently become the most dominant dApp category in terms of usage. The majority of GameFi games are free to download and play, which makes them available to a wider audience than that of conventional games.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

How Embedding an Inbox Feed in Your Application Can Benefit Your Users

Inbox Feed is an in-app repository of the notification history so that users don’t miss out on any important information. In a notifications inbox, users can view all their notifications in one place. Courier. Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Start Your Friendship with Selenide

Java testing framework TestNG and JUnit are the most popular ones. I usually use Maven for Java projects, but I will use Gradle(https://gradle.org/install/) this time. Stackoverflow is (almost) all developers' (right after Google) second favourite site (after Google) StackOverflow is our first test, and we will start coding in this section as soon as possible. Using the Java Development Kit you will need the latest Open JDK 17.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How Machine Generated Virtual Assistants can 10x Your Productivity in 2022

They can help you get an appointment or order a pizza, find the best ticket deals and bring your attention to the fact you are spending a lot on entertainment instead of investments. We are talking about AI virtual assistants, which have already become a familiar part of our daily lives. But what technologies are under the hood of AI assistants and how can you leverage them in your business? Find all the answers in this article.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy