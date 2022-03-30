ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort Welcomes New Troopers

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaiNN_0eu8qxHh00
Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort Welcomes New TroopersKentucky State Police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 25, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 71 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Of those, seven new troopers have been assigned to Post 12 Frankfort.

Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.

Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on Oct. 3, 2021 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper to one day wear the badge of honor as they protect and serve all who live and visit Kentucky’s 120 counties.

KSP Post 12 Captain Todd Kidd is excited to welcome new troopers to Frankfort. Captain Kidd said, “ I am extremely proud to welcome these new troopers to the Kentucky State Police and the Post 12 family.  I look forward to serving with them.”

KSP Commissioner, Phillip Burnett Jr. said Cadet Class 101 should be proud of the work they accomplished at the KSP Training Academy, but to remember the real journey begins tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is symbolic in many ways. You will start your first day as a Kentucky State Trooper. Each of you will take this independent journey with humility, passion and a thirst to be better each day,” said Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “Your success rests upon your shoulders and what you have learned while at the academy.”

The KSP Training Academy provides cadets with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to help make the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement. The graduates of Cadet Class 101 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

Upon graduation, new troopers have the opportunity to choose a post close to their home with KSP’s “Pick Three” program.

The Post 12 graduates of the 101st KSP Training Academy included: Matthew Carter, McKee, Ky., Adam Champlain, Georgetown, Ky., Chad Hagan, Louisville, Ky., Robert Stepp, Versailles, Ky., Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg, Ky., Austin Watts, Lawrenceburg, Ky., and William Watts, Versailles, Ky.

Twenty-five cadets earned their Associate’s Degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from new hiring guidelines established by state legislature in 2017. The Post 12 troopers who received their associate’s degree included Chad Hagan, Louisville, Ky, Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg, Ky., and William Watts, Versailles, Ky. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time

Comments / 0

Related
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Versailles, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Mckee, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Frankfort, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Lawrenceburg, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police officer arrested on rape charge

A Kentucky police officer has been arrested in a rape investigation. Kentucky State Police said they arrested Transylvania officer Dustin Watkins, 31, Wednesday morning in Lexington. Watkins’ arrest stems from a 2020 investigation while he served as a McCreary County sheriff’s deputy, according to police. A McCreary County...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Carter
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#The Kentucky State Police#Post 12 Frankfort#Ksp Post#The Ksp Training Academy
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
WKYT 27

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple Felonies

Daviess County Man Charged with Multiple FeloniesKentucky State Police. Just before 7 pm, a Kentucky State Police trooper observed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road east of Owensboro. As the trooper turned around to investigate, the vehicle sped off and eventually overturned.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
118K+
Followers
5K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy