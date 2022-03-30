ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker blames GOP for prisoner review board appointees being rejected

By Nora Inman
cilfm.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Fingers continue to point back and forth over the Illinois Prisoner Review Board not having a quorum to conduct business. The PRB reviews requests from convicts to receive parole. They also review what to do with people who violate their parole. Monday, one PRB member resigned and...

Person
Terri Bryant
