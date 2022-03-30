No License, No Headline, Open Alcohol In The Vehicle

Police say a Moravia resident was arrested on a drug charge. According to a news release, Auburn State Police arrested Ivy-Rose H. Haney, 20, of Moravia for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers located a suspicious vehicle on State Route 38 in the town of Moravia and upon investigation,...
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man was arrested in the Town of Ripley for driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. Ruben Bocanegra, 38, was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle crash in a Love’s Travel Stop parking lot around 3 a.m. Saturday. Investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office found Bocanegra to be […]
Following an administrative hearing at a recent Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, March 17, a liquor store will be required to remove all alcohol from its freezers for 30 days after receiving two citations for selling to minors twice in six months. Red Barn Package Store, at...
A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was robbed at knifepoint by two men in Manhattan Friday morning, according to police. Around 3:37 a.m., the 25-year-old victim was walking along Thompson Street near West Houston Street when the two suspects approached her, one from in front and one from behind, officials said. The suspects grabbed her […]
What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
Eugene Brown, charged by Bridgeport police with murder in the death of Stamford resident Anthony McKinstry in 2019, died in January, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. Following his death, officials said that the murder charge and a criminal possession of a firearm charge stemming from the 2019...
A two-month-long investigation identified a residence in Seaside Heights being utilized by Jimmey Bryant, Jr., and Ceeyanna Pringle, to store and distribute drugs, authorities said.On Friday, March 18, detectives from the Ocean County Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Seaside…
UPDATE: The killing of a woman whose body was found battered, bloodied and stuffed into the trunk of a car parked on a Paterson, NJ street took some new turns, including an instant guilty plea from the primary witness and two more arrests. Passaic County prosecutors dropped murder and conspiracy...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
Four men were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter in Westchester County. The men were arrested on Tuesday, March 22, in Yonkers in the area of Delano Avenue. Plainclothes units were surveilling the area of Delano Avenue at Agawam when they spotted the...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A third person has been arrested in Elmira in connection to a string of recent burglaries at local businesses, including a break-in at the Southport Tops. Dusty Golden, 37, of Sayre, Pa. was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on March 22 in connection...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 14-year-old girl attacked and robbed a 28-year-old woman she was hanging out with early Sunday on the city’s North Side. Officers responded to 766 Butternut St. at 3:14 a.m. after they received a call for a reported robbery with injuries, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
The driver of a school bus full of 14 middle and high school students collapsed at the wheel, and at least three kids stepped in to directly help in Maine, preventing a crash, police say. The 77-year-old man suddenly became “incapacitated” from an unspecified medical emergency, and at least two...
