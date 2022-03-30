ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

No License, No Headline, Open Alcohol In The Vehicle

wxhc.com
 7 hours ago

Police say a man from Homer took the corner from Grant Street to Harmon Ave...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to drug charge in Auburn

Police say a Moravia resident was arrested on a drug charge. According to a news release, Auburn State Police arrested Ivy-Rose H. Haney, 20, of Moravia for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers located a suspicious vehicle on State Route 38 in the town of Moravia and upon investigation,...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortland, NY
City
Homer, NY
Homer, NY
Crime & Safety
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Dwi
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM

Sayre woman also arrested in connection to local burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A third person has been arrested in Elmira in connection to a string of recent burglaries at local businesses, including a break-in at the Southport Tops. Dusty Golden, 37, of Sayre, Pa. was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on March 22 in connection...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy