Vacaville, CA

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

By John Ferrannini
 7 hours ago

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department.

“Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers believed the vehicle may later return to the Sacramento area and travel back through Vacaville,” the Facebook post stated.

The department used “license plate reader technology” to “estimate when this vehicle might return back through Vacaville.” Later on Sunday, an officer stopped the suspects as they traveled on eastbound I-80.

Iesha Brown, 28, Ramona Neal, 43, and Emonie Jones, 20, of Sacramento, were stopped in a 2016 black Ford Fusion and found to have a felony warrant from San Joaquin County for burglary and retail theft.

Arrested on the outstanding warrants, police opened the trunk and found more than the stolen clothes.

New campaign aims to discourage retail theft

“The trunk almost overflowed with household cleaning detergents, hygiene products, and more,” the Facebook post stated. “No associated receipts were to be found.”

Police stated that “we are still working to find where the plethora of cleaning goods originated so we can return them to their rightful owners.”

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the rightful owners. They believe the property was stolen March 27 between Sacramento and Napa, and ask anyone with information to call 707-469-4858.

