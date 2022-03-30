Memphis Police Department looks to grow number of women in uniform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has more women in uniform than many cities across the country.

MPD’s first female Police Chief C.J. Davis says it’s her mission to help get even more women on the force.

“The Memphis Police Department is welcoming any woman who wants a challenge of being a part of the best in blue,” said Davis.

She recently announced a new initiative to have 30% of the department made up of women by the year 2030.

Currently the number sits at 17%, which is more than the national average of 13%. In Southaven, the number sits at 11%.

Chief Davis says numbers shows a clear lack of diversity. It’s an issue she noticed when she first put on a uniform.

“When I became a police officer there were 11 women in my recruit class out of 35. Only two of us graduated. It didn’t mean that the other women weren’t qualified. We were ready for law enforcement, but law enforcement wasn’t ready for us,” she said.

Now she says law enforcement is ready for women. The head of the Memphis Police Association, Essica Cage-Rosario, says women bring a certain diversity to the force that helps in certain escalated situations.

“Sometimes victims feel more comfortable dealing with a female officer and children feel more comfortable. That’s an advantage that overcome. They can get through it, and they do well in those situations but sometimes it’s easier for a female officer to be there,” said Cage-Rosario.

According to data from PoliceChiefMagazine.org, at least five state policing agencies have made a goal to have 30% of their recruits by 2030 be women. Those states are Illinois (10%), Iowa (6%), Massachusetts (5%), Vermont (13%) and Washington (10%).

“Hopefully there are women and girls who aspire to be in career fields that are mostly male dominated. It’s giving them an opportunity to say you can be anything, whether it’s in law enforcement or being an airline pilot,” says Davis.

The data show across the country 13 percent of police officers or detectives were female; 21 percent of paramedics or EMTs were women; and 20 percent of the US military is made up of females.

“Unfortunately, we’re still struggling with changing the norm and the traditions. Much of the traditions need to be changed. We need to represent the communities that we serve,” said Davis.

“If you can get your department to be representative of the communities you serve them, I think that’s a great step,” said Rosario-Cage.

Memphis can expect the chief to continue to add more women to Memphis’ police force. That could lead to more emergencies serviced throughout the city. The latest numbers from the National Fire Protection Association show only 93,700 of the 1,115,000 firefighters in the United States are women, which is only 8 percent.

