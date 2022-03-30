ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth About That Nicole Kidman Viral Oscars Photo

By Gabrielle Chung
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Nicole Kidman didn't walk away from the 2022 Oscars with an award, she did win over hearts as a new meme. Soon after Will Smith stunned the world when he got out of his seat and slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage, reacting to the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CMT

Keith Urban Says He and Nicole Kidman are Just “Trying To Figure Out How To Make It Work”

Over the next few weeks, Keith Urban will kick off his next run of shows for his Las Vegas residency, perform on the CMT Music Awards and launch his summer tour. But first, he plans to attend the 94th Academy Awards with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday. Kidman is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”
Nicole Kidman
Harry Winston
Jessica Chastain
Jada Pinkett
Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith
Keith Urban
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
HollywoodLife

How Lady Gaga Feels About Attending The Oscars After Being Snubbed For ‘House Of Gucci’

Lady Gaga was asked to be a presenter at the 2022 Oscars after her shocking snub for best actress in ‘House of Gucci.’ Here’s how she feels about it all. Lady Gaga, 35, had a million reasons for not attending the upcoming 2022 Oscars, which are taking place on Sunday, March 27, in Hollywood, Calif. After being infamously snubbed for a best actress nomination this year for her starring role in House of Gucci — a film that only nabbed one nom in the Best Hair and Makeup category — Gaga agreed to be a presenter at the award show. Now, with less than one week to go before the Oscars triumphant return to The Dolby Theater on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned Gaga’s true feelings about the entire ordeal.
E! News

Nicole Kidman Literally Had a New Color Invented for Her Jaw-Dropping Oscars 2022 Look

Watch: Nicole Kidman Reflects on Playing Lucille Ball at Oscars 2022. Sorry Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color" does not apply to Nicole Kidman. The actress hit the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Oscars rocking a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown. Just how custom was the dress, though? As Nicole revealed during an exclusive interview with E! News, Armani created an entirely new color just for the garment.
GreenwichTime

Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracee Ellis Ross Added to Oscars Lineup

UPDATE (3/15): The Academy Awards have announced the latest slate of presenters for this year’s show, including Samuel L. Jackson, who will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards. The other new presenters include a mix of actors and musicians, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Halle Bailey, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman Becomes a Meme: Here's the Story Behind Her Shocked Expression at 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman became an instant meme after a photo of her looking absolutely shocked at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday went viral. Some fans were convinced that the moment was captured when Will Smith ran up onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith -- but here's the real truth behind this photo.
