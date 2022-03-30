Judy Stroud first woman to win Chamber's G. Ray Cantrell Lifetime Community Service Award

As the Associate Coordinator of Basketball Officials for the South Atlantic Conference, local State Farm agent Judy Stroud attends games to observe referees, and that was her plan last week until she got a call from a longtime friend that changed her mind.

"Bob Williford, the president of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, called and said, 'you know our awards dinner is Friday... you need to be there,'" Stroud said from her State Farm office on Tuesday. "Bob asked if I was out of town and I told him that I may be observing for the women's NCAA tournament, but that if I needed to be at the awards dinner, I'd be there."

Stroud changed her plans and was there Friday night at the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce's 99th annual Dinner and Awards at Jeter Mountain Farm. It was a good thing she was.

The Chamber's most prestigious award — the G. Ray Cantrell Lifetime Community Service Award — had been given to a man for the past 23 years of its existence. On Friday night, Stroud became the first woman to ever receive the award, and she was in shock.

"I was sitting with (former Henderson County Manager) Steve Wyatt, the guy from Van Wingerden, the guy from Sierra Nevada and (IAM Executive Director) Elizabeth Moss, and they wouldn't tell me what award I was getting," Stroud said. "I figured maybe I was getting the citizenship award or something like that... then as things went on, everyone had gotten their awards, so I thought maybe they had made a mistake."

Other news:Henderson County residents invited to free Medicare classes in April, May, June

That's when outgoing Commerce Chairman Dan Poeta took the microphone to introduce one of the final award winners of the night.

"It is my privilege tonight to present the G. Ray Cantrell Award — the Chamber’s most prestigious award — which is presented to an individual for a lifetime of service to The Chamber and the Henderson County Community," Poeta said. "The previous recipients list is a 'Who’s Who' of the leaders who have made Henderson County great. The list includes bankers, Insurers, manufacturers, engineers, realtors, attorneys, auto dealers, developers, small business owners and more. But there is one thing the list does not include – a woman. Well, tonight that will change.

"This year’s recipient, our 24st, is the first female to receive the G. Ray Cantrell Lifetime Community Service Award: Judy Stroud."

Stroud was stunned.

"Then he began reading my bio. Needless to say, I teared up," she said. "It was truly humbling to say the least, and to think that I was the first female, it was overwhelming."

When word got out on social media, Stroud was bombarded with messages and phone calls from everyone congratulating her. On Tuesday, she received another special message.

"My freshman coach (in high school), Judy Davis, sent me something just a little while ago telling me how proud she was of me. I said, 'Judy, you had a lot to do with establishing values in my life and work ethic and that kind of thing,'" Stroud said.

She also said her staff members were a big part of her getting the award, which now sits in the front room at her office.

"Honestly, I share this with the staff and the people who have worked with me for the last 37 years. It's not something that is mine. They put up with me and everywhere I go and my involvement in the community. I couldn't do it without the people who are around me. I'm blessed beyond measure," Stroud said. "God has truly blessed me. None of this would be possible without Him guiding me."

Stroud will be on the road again Thursday, as she heads to Minneapolis to observe officials at the NCAA Women's Final Four. It's just one of the many duties she's held in her storied career.

At The Chamber, Stroud served on the Board of Directors, chaired and participated in membership drives, served on the Small Business Committee, chaired and currently serves on the Athena Committee and currently serves in a Leads Group.

In the community, her current and past services include being on the YMCA Board of Directors, a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Salvation Army, the Western Carolina University Board of Advisors, the Western Carolina Hall of Fame Selection Committee, a member of Four Season Hospice, being on the Community Foundation of Henderson County Board, the Pardee Foundation Board and the Interfaith Assistance Ministries Board. She's also been active in the Free Clinic of Henderson County, the American Red Cross, the Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, Park Ridge Health Foundation – AdventHealth Foundation, the Salvation Army and also the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Stroud is a former Western Carolina women's basketball coach and was also one of the 24 first officials in the WNBA. She is a McDowell High graduate and is a member of the McDowell High School Hall of Fame.