LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The district schedule for 16-5A baseball is a third of the way done and it is a tight race for the top three playoff spots. As it stands Lufkin is in the top spot with a 5-0 record. Whitehouse is in second place at 4-1, their lone lass was a 3-0 defeat to Lufkin. Nacogdoches is in third place at 3-2, their losses coming to Whitehouse and Lufkin. Jacksonville at 2-3 holds a one game lead over Huntsville for the final playoff spot.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO