ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘Free to express differing views’: Speaker emphasizes dialogue as an answer for social inequalities

By Heather Hamilton
Washington Examiner
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent news headlines — such as transgender athletes in women’s sports, sexual identity instruction in schools, whether the term woman can be defined , and various forms of censorship — are all fertile ground for Christian author, speaker, and apologist Neil Shenvi’s goal to help people understand critical...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

What the History of Science and Religion Reveals About Today’s Divisive Covid Debates

For two years now, as the country has experienced Covid-19, tensions have flared alongside protests against lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates. The diligent strove to find a new normal in the ongoing negotiation with public health protocols to curtail infection rates. They took up social distancing and forged a greater reliance on technology to bridge the gaps between themselves and others. Others turned public discourse into a shouting match. Fueling these tensions is the sorrow that all share over the loss of nearly a million lives in the United States alone.
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Should we teach Critical Race Theory in Mississippi?

Since the 1980’s, when the Rev. Jerry Falwell organized and mobilized the Radical Right, the concept of political correctness has been anathema to those on that end of the ideological spectrum. Nothing was out of bounds. Pro-abortionists were baby-killers. Drug users were the worst kind of criminals. Affirmative action was preferential treatment to advance the undeserving. And poor people were lazy, shiftless deadbeats.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Verge

Go read former Tesla employees’ experiences with racism in their own words

The Los Angeles Times has a great piece that interviews three former Tesla employees about their experiences with racism, discrimination, and retaliation at the company, which is well worth a read. The story acts as a way to contextualize a lawsuit that the automaker is currently facing, where the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that the company has a “racially segregated workplace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Doctors fighting racial health disparities face threats, harassment

Dr. Aletha Maybank joined the American Medical Association as its first chief health equity officer in 2019, determined to fight racial disparities in medicine. That work grew more urgent in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic exposed deadly inequities in health care, and as George Floyd’s murder turned the country’s attention to the pervasiveness of systemic racism. The AMA issued a statement decrying racism as an urgent threat to public health, and Maybank focused on the organization’s efforts to “dismantle racist and discriminatory policies and practices across all of health care.” That included supporting training for medical workers on implicit bias, as well as advocating for solutions to problems that had not traditionally been a focus for the organization, such as housing inequities and police violence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Canadian Home Depot is slammed for posting staff notice that warned about 'white privilege' and included a checklist for workers who are 'white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual'

A Home Depot in Canada has sparked calls for a boycott over its notice to staffers explaining the concept of 'white privilege', including a privilege checklist for employees who are white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual. The controversial leaflet is titled 'Leading Practices: Unpacking privilege' and includes Home Depot's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Racism#Christians
Next Avenue

How Women of Color Can Redefine Power in Corporate America

Deepa Purushothaman offers insight and strategies for WOC navigating the workplace. Women of Color (WOC) are one of the fastest-growing demographics in corporate America. Yet despite their growing presence, many still struggle to flourish in the workplace. As the first Indian American woman to make partner at global services firm...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheDailyBeast

Christian College Prof: I Was Fired for Welcoming LGBTQ Guest Speaker

Oklahoma Christian University professor Michael O’Keefe, who taught at the school for over 40 years, was fired earlier this month after hosting an LGBTQ guest speaker. A lawyer now representing the teacher alleges discrimination, according to Oklahoma’s News 4. “Letting students expect a world where you may be different is the message Mr. O’Keefe wanted his students to hear. That’s the message this speaker delivered, not an advocacy of gay rights,” O’Keefe’s lawyer Kevin Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, that’s not permitted at Oklahoma Christian University today. It cost Mr. O’Keefe his job.” The openly gay speaker in question was a former adjunct teacher at the university for over 2o years. Legal action on the firing has not yet been initiated.
COLLEGES
KING-5

How to better talk to people with different views

It is a surprise to no one that we as Americans are living in very divided times right now. Thankfully, there are people out there looking for ways that different sides can talk to each other better. One such person is Mónica Guzmán, the author of a new book called...
SEATTLE, WA
UV Cavalier Daily

MANALASTAS AND HOANG: We are not your model minority

Suffering in silence seems to be the standard for Asian Americans throughout the U.S. and here at the University. In a time where issues regarding race are at the forefront of socio-cultural debate, it is unfortunate that many still perpetuate the model minority myth by casting Asians as the archetype achieving the modern American dream. The model minority myth perpetuates the narrative that Asian Americans are a law-abiding immigrant group whose general success comes from their innate talent and resilient determination. This myth not only harms the Asian Pacific Islander and Desi American community, but all minorities in the U.S. To further racial progress and foster cultural understanding between minority groups, it is essential to deconstruct this myth that continues to plague Asian Americans today.
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
Washington Post

College students have become increasingly fearful of expressing views that are unpopular or controversial. A new civil dialogue movement attempts to restore healthy debate.

On a Tuesday night in November, Lindsey Perlman logged onto Zoom with low expectations. Perlman, a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, was taking a class called “Civil Dialogue Seminar: Civic Engagement in a Divided Nation.” The course encouraged her to participate in a campus event where students gathered to discuss controversial topics, like race-based admissions preferences and immigration policy. It sounded interesting, but Perlman had been to one of these sessions the previous month and came away disappointed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Social Media Withdrawal Symptoms Differ in Older and Younger People

The nature of digital withdrawal effects differs depending on how a person uses their technology. One study found that older participants reported distress upon removing their mobile devices, while younger people reported feeling better. High levels of digital access can be damaging to psychological wellbeing. Over the past two decades,...
MENTAL HEALTH
nonprofitquarterly.org

Returning to the Roots: Food Sovereignty and the Struggle for Justice

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I’ll say that the causes of food insecurity, and the causes of not having food sovereignty, are the same causes that we have of police brutality and police murder, the same reasons that we have poor education in Black and Brown communities, the same reasons that we see disparities and wealth. These things are not separate from the general struggle for justice and equality. And, as has been pointed out by many people, we need an intersectional approach to solving these problems, because they all have the same root causes. So, I would say in terms of what are some of the key elements of a healthy food system, one would be fair and just policy. Policy that promotes and incentivizes the production and distribution of nutrient-dense food and promotes that by small-scale farming, not by industrial farming. And also, easy access to those foods by people, regardless of their so-called race, income, or zip code. And policy that halts the predatory and extractive practices of corporations and wealthy individuals.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy