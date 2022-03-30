ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, WI

Brakebush Brothers' Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory Receives Accreditation

QSR magazine
 1 day ago

Brakebush Brothers, a provider of “further processed chicken” with headquarters in Westfield, WI is pleased to announce its Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory has attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation in conjunction with American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). ISO/IEC 17025 is developed and published by the International Organization for...

www.qsrmagazine.com

beckershospitalreview.com

ACON Laboratories recalls non-authorized COVID-19 tests

ACON Laboratories has recalled unauthorized and misbranded counterfeit COVID-19 at-home testing kits. The manufacturer of the "Flowflex COVID-19 antigen home test, which is approved for emergency use authorization in the U.S., said it discovered counterfeit Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test (self-testing) kits being distributed across the nation. The product is only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets, according to a March 11 FDA recall notice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography issues best practices for clinical proctoring of new technologies and techniques

Today, the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) released an official position statement aimed at providing recommendations to minimize the potential risks involved with medical proctoring. The document, "SCAI Position Statement on Best Practices for Clinical Proctoring of New Technologies and Techniques," was published today in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI), the official scientific publication of SCAI.
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Energy recovery of waste plastics into diesel fuel with ethanol and ethoxy ethyl acetate additives on circular economy strategy

The widespread use of plastic goods creates huge disposal issues and environmental concerns. Increasing emphasis has been paid to the notion of a circular economy, which might have a significant impact on the demand for plastic raw materials. Post-consumer plastics recycling is a major focus of the nation's circular economy. This study focuses on energy recovery from waste plastics as an alternative fuel source to meet the circular economy demand. Waste plastic fuel produced through pyrolysis has been claimed to be utilized as a substituted fuel. This work focuses to determine the performance and emission standards of Waste Plastic Fuel (WPF) generated from the pyrolysis of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) in a single-cylinder Direct Injection Diesel Engine (DIDE). Three different ratios of WPF were combined with 10% ethanol and 10% ethoxy ethyl acetate as an oxygenated additive to create quaternary fuel blends. The ethanol has a low viscosity, a high oxygen content, a high hydrogen-to-carbon ratio as favourable properties, the quaternary fuel results the improved brake thermal efficiency, fuel consumption and reduced emissions. The blend WEE20 exhibits 4.7% higher brake thermal efficiency, and 7.8% reduced fuel consumption compared to the diesel. The quaternary fuel blends demonstrated decreased carbon monoxide of 3.7 to 13.4% and reduced hydrocarbons of 2 to 16% under different load conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
dot.LA

VivoSense Raises $25 Million to Collect Wearable Data for Clinical Drug Trials

As the CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics from 2011 to 2015, Chris Garabedian led a biotech firm striving to find cures for rare diseases. But because such diseases usually affect only a small population, it became difficult to collect a robust dataset on patients during clinical trials—the lengthy and rigorous process by which drugs are able to receive Food and Drug Administration approval for safety and efficacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Brakebush Brothers#Microbiology Team
Reuters

Scientists publish the first complete human genome

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Scientists on Thursday published the first complete human genome, filling in gaps remaining after previous efforts while offering new promise in the search for clues regarding disease-causing mutations and genetic variation among the world's 7.9 billion people. Researchers in 2003 unveiled what was then billed...
SCIENCE
pymnts

Amplēo, VenConnect Launch Supply Chain Finance Partnership

Outsourced CFO service provider Amplēo has teamed up with VenConnect, a vendor and supplier payments platform, to improve supply chain finance for companies in Utah and the Rocky Mountain states. As part of the arrangement, which was announced in a news release Tuesday (March 29), Amplēo has joined VenConnect’s...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

How supply chain, drayage have evolved through the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic both created new problems and highlighted existing issues across the supply chain. This has been especially evident at the ports. Unrelenting port congestion — coupled with equipment shortages — has made importing goods an irritating headache at best and an expensive nightmare at worst. Navigating...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Benzinga

Save Foods To Present Food Waste Solutions At Fruit Logistica Trade Fair

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it will present its green products and treatments that have proven successful tools in fighting food waste of fresh produce all along the supply chain. According to the update, Save Foods will present in hall 5.2, booth number D-12e at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin from April 5-7, 2022. Companies interested in finding out more about Save Foods’ products should visit https://ibn.fm/pRHa8 to pre-book a meeting with the team. “Fruit Logistica is a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “It is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders in our fight against food waste.”
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Flora Growth CEO To Present Keynote At Plant Medicine Week Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will be participating in the Plant Medicine Week conference, which is scheduled to be held April 5–8, 2022, in Malta. Flora Growth chair and CEO Luis Merchan is the keynote speaker at the four-day event. Merchan’s presentation, titled “Malta — The Gateway to South American and European Cannabis Relations,” is slated to start at 2:30 CET and will focus on the opportunity presented by Malta’s standpoint on cannabis as well as the cost advantages of South American cultivation and the broader European opportunity. The Plant Medicine Week conference in Malta is designed to gather together industry professionals and attendees and provide them with a diverse and inspiring perspective on the latest advances in the cannabis and psychedelics industries; the event agenda features a mix of exhibitions, presentations, discussions and Q&A sessions. In addition to delivering the keynote address, Merchan will be available for meetings with interested media and others who may want to hear about the cannabis opportunity in the European Union, the industry’s need for more sustainable cultivation practices and Flora’s growth strategy. “I’m honored to be keynote speaker at the Plant Medicine Week conference this year in Malta,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “I look forward to sharing our expertise as a global cultivator and distributor in the international cannabis space and continuing to foster our relationship with the country of Malta, a leader in Europe’s cannabis trade.”
WORLD
Reuters

Illumina wins extended U.S. ban on BGI gene-sequencer sales

(Reuters) - DNA-sequencing company Illumina Inc has convinced a San Francisco judge to extend for six months a ban on Chinese rival BGI Genomics Co Ltd's sales of competing gene-sequencing products in the United States, after a jury previously ordered BGI to pay Illumina $8 million for violating its patent rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
hackernoon.com

The Global Market Indicates the Need for Telemedicine App Development

Telemedicine is now an integral part of the healthcare system, especially after the pandemic, the future is about healthcare software development and curing patients remotely. Here, we will help you explain the business aspects and technical details for successful app development. The primary purpose of developing a healthcare app is to overcome the legacy limits for patients and doctors. It is mainly helpful in remote areas, helpless populations, and aging groups, and ageing groups,. aging groups. To build a successful healthcare software development to India with the right task, you need a strategic plan for all required.
CELL PHONES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tyson Food plants receive environmental recognition awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tyson Foods announced that 44 of its plants, including the plant in Amarillo, were recognized by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for positive environmental impact. Tyson Foods said the environmental recognition awards recognize a company’s development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems (EMS). “It’s an honor to be recognized for […]
AMARILLO, TX
Phys.org

Social acceptance of geothermal energy: Visualizing consensus building using models

Researchers from Tohoku University modeled the process by which public opinions evolve regarding the development of a geothermal power plant. The agent-based simulation, described in an article published Feb 28 in Scientific Reports, illuminated how the diverse opinions of stakeholders converge to consensus through a series of personal interactions. Geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

