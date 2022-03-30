ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

Soldier killed in helicopter 'incident' at Army airfield

 7 hours ago

A soldier was killed early Wednesday in what the Army described only as “an incident” involving two helicopters at an airfield in southeast Georgia.

The death occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart, the Army said in a statement. Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder, a Fort Stewart spokesperson, said two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved, but she declined to say whether one or both had crash ed.

Elder said one soldier died. She was not aware of any others being injured. Elder declined to release more information, citing an investigation by the Army.

The name of the soldier killed was not immediately released pending notification of relatives. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division. The division is based at Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah.

