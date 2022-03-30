Henry L. Rea

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Marie Theresa Rea, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 85. Marie was born on November 9, 1936 in Los Banos, California to Manuel and Mary Mendes. When Marie was a child, she and her family moved to Stratford and then Lemoore to operate their family farm and dairy. She attended Stratford Elementary School and Central Union Elementary School and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1956. Marie worked as a Receptionist for a local doctor and as a Bank Teller at Crocker Bank in Lemoore and the Lemoore Naval Air Station. It was at the bank where Marie met the love of her life, Richard Rea. They married on October 14, 1967 and were married for 54 years. During this time, Marie was a homemaker and, when her children were in high school, a cafeteria cook for the Lemoore Elementary School District. After her retirement, she volunteered for many years at the Lemoore Senior Citizen Center.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO