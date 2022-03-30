ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Henry L. Rea

By Nellie Pickett
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry L. Rea, 88, of Bowling Green passed away March 27, 2022 at Hopkins Center in Woodburn. The Flippin, AR native was a retired maintenance supervisor at Bowling Green Vocational Technical School, a US Army veteran and a member of Otter Gap...

Kingsport Times-News

Wallace “Wally” Henry Moles

MARYVILLE - Wallace “Wally” Henry Moles of Maryville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2021, at age 68. Born in Knoxville, TN to Roy Moles and Elsie Simpson, Wally was a 1971 graduate of Carter High School. Wally worked for Sea Rays Boats for many years. Later he received his HVAC license and worked for PTAC of Knoxville until he retired.
MARYVILLE, TN
Caledonian Record-News

Henri D. Jacquet Obituary

Saturday evening March 12th, we lost our favorite Frenchman. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We ask you to remember him for the gentle, sensitive man he was wrapped in a large, strong body. No need to remind you he was a proud Frenchman. Henri was...
DANVILLE, VT
Hanford Sentinel

MARIE THERESA REA

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Marie Theresa Rea, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 85. Marie was born on November 9, 1936 in Los Banos, California to Manuel and Mary Mendes. When Marie was a child, she and her family moved to Stratford and then Lemoore to operate their family farm and dairy. She attended Stratford Elementary School and Central Union Elementary School and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1956. Marie worked as a Receptionist for a local doctor and as a Bank Teller at Crocker Bank in Lemoore and the Lemoore Naval Air Station. It was at the bank where Marie met the love of her life, Richard Rea. They married on October 14, 1967 and were married for 54 years. During this time, Marie was a homemaker and, when her children were in high school, a cafeteria cook for the Lemoore Elementary School District. After her retirement, she volunteered for many years at the Lemoore Senior Citizen Center.
LEMOORE, CA
CBS19

Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports set to return to live event

TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the inaugural ceremony in 2019, Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports will return as a live event this year. Best Preps Tyler is an awards ceremony that recognizes the best student-athletes from our local high schools. This will be the fourth annual Best Preps Tyler and will be held on May 17 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The last two years it was a virtual ceremony.
TYLER, TX

