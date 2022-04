The U.S. Small Business Association announced that National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7. The virtual summit acknowledges small businesses across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity, and will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.

