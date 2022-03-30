ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Correction to: Familial co-aggregation and shared heritability between depression, anxiety, obesity and substance use

By Rujia Wang
Nature.com
 1 day ago

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correct name is Catharina A. Hartman. The original article has been corrected. Department of Epidemiology, University of Groningen, University Medical Center...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

DENVER (KMGH/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Researchers use AI to predict antidepressant outcomes in youth

Mayo Clinic researchers have taken the first step in using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict early outcomes with antidepressants in children and adolescents with major depressive disorder, in a study published in The Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. This work resulted from a collaborative effort between the departments of Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, and Psychiatry and Psychology, at Mayo Clinic, with support from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Impact of first lockdown on depression and anxiety diagnoses

The first COVID-19 lockdown in the UK, which began two years ago today on 23 March 2020, had a profound effect in increasing the prevalence of anxiety and depression among the general population, according to a new study. A detailed systematic review, conducted by psychologists at the University of Bath...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#University Of Groningen#Fat People#Heritability#Aggregation#Department Of Psychiatry#The Creative Commons
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Netherlands
biospace.com

New Alzheimer’s Insights: Potential Role of Lithium, Correlation to Naps

With the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD 2022) still ongoing in Spain and online, there has been increased attention and research news about Alzheimer’s. Here’s a look at just a few of the latest stories. Lithium Might Decrease Dementia Risk. Research out of...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Safely Reverses the Aging Process in Mice

Salk researchers treated mice with anti-aging regimen beginning in middle age and found no increase in cancer or other health problems later on. Age may be just a number, but it’s a number that often carries unwanted side effects, from brittle bones and weaker muscles to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute, in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have shown that they can safely and effectively reverse the aging process in middle-aged and elderly mice by partially resetting their cells to more youthful states.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Endometriosis and ovarian cancer genetically tied

University of Queensland researchers have demonstrated a genetic link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer subtypes enabling them to identify potential drug targets for therapy and increasing the understanding of both diseases. Previous studies have shown that endometriosis sufferers have a slightly increased risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer. Dr. Sally...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Map of human sensory neurons provides clues to chronic pain cure

RICHARDSON, Texas — Humans and animals share plenty of similarities, but a new study finds our nerve cells differ in some pretty important ways. Researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas say their investigation into the human body’s pain-sensing nerve cells are revealing clues into how scientists may be able to cure chronic pain.
DALLAS, TX
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's pathology, not cognitive decline, drives neuropsychiatric symptoms

Alzheimer's disease (AD) eventually leads to severe cognitive decline, but most affected individuals also develop distressing neuropsychiatric symptoms. These earlier effects may be more subtle and are not well understood; it remains unclear whether they arise directly from AD pathology or secondarily as psychological reactions due to the cognitive deficits. Now, a new study examines the connections between biomarkers of AD's hallmark neuropathology, cognition, and other neuropsychiatric symptoms. The study appears in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Exercise is even better for your heart if you have anxiety or depression

WASHINGTON — Exercise is great for anyone’s body and mind, but researchers with the American College of Cardiology say that exercising regularly may actually do more for the heart health of those struggling with stress-related conditions. Scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital found that habitual exercise offered double the cardiovascular benefits among people dealing with depression or anxiety in comparison to others without such diagnoses.
FITNESS
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent cancer study findings

Here are eight recent cancer study findings published by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 16:. 1. Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered "novel oncogenic gene fusions" in lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as sarcoma, the center said March 15. 2. Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of stress and exercise on the learning performance of horses

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03582-4, published online 04 February 2022. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained a repeated error, where the term "inactive" was incorrectly given as "control." The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy