Waterline Costs Concern City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's mayor and the city's top doctor said while the number of COVID cases are declining, there is still a lot of concern for those who are not vaccinated.It has been nearly two years since the first Chicagoan died from COVID and the city and state issued stay at home orders.As the pandemic continues, city leaders said much has improved, but there is still a lot of work ahead."There is still concern about variants. I still remain highly worried about unvaccinated Chicagoans because we saw during the Omicron surge how differently COVID landed on folks who were unvaccinated," said Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH.)The city is also recommitting to vaccination efforts, as well as health and racial equity.On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) released a revised travel advisory that now includes 16 more states off the list.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO