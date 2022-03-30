ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Waterline Costs Concern City

By Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major street paving projects got the go-ahead from the Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen last Thursday night. A third project, however, caused some concern. The board voted unanimously to allow the mayor to enter into agreements with contractors for all three. One...

