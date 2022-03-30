ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens wanted for murder, string of armed robberies at pot shops

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 hours ago

TACOMA, Wash. — Officers in Pierce and King counties are looking for two teens after a deadly armed robbery at a pot shop earlier this month.

Montrell D. Hatfield, 16, and Marshon D. Jones, 15, are wanted for the homicide of Jordan Brown on March 19 and for at least 10 other robberies at marijuana dispensaries in Pierce and King counties.

First-degree murder warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Brown was shot and killed during a robbery at the World of Weed in the 3200 block of East Portland Avenue in Tacoma. A memorial with flowers and cards for Brown continues to grow there. The store remains temporarily closed after the shooting.

Police said one of the teens has a prosthetic leg, something that was noticed during the robberies. The suspects usually fire a warning shot into the ceiling.

Authorities say the teens are a danger to the public.

In February, Hatfield and Jones were arrested in a robbery at a Federal Way pawn shop. The teens were released from jail and placed on house arrest.

Three days before the robbery at the World of Weed, Hatfield and Jones cut off their monitoring devices.

They haven’t been seen since.

World of Weed has since hired armed security guards.

According to the Washington CannaBusiness Association, about 70 robberies have been recorded at marijuana retailers since the start of 2022.

King County Councilman Reagan Dunn is proposing a joint task force between the the King County Sheriff’s Office and the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

If his fellow councilmembers vote yes, local patrols would increase around King County pot shops.

Crime Stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the teens in the case. All tipsters will remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers bulletin Hatfield and Jones Montrell Hatfield and Marshon Jones (Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County)

