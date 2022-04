Members of the Haverhill Police Relief Association hockey team are sharpening their skates and preparing for their upcoming game with the Boston Bruins Alumni this Saturday. The game, whose proceeds help provide support for the officers of the Haverhill Police Department and their families, takes place this Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Rink, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. Sgt. James B. Keenan, president of the Haverhill Police Relief Association, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, told listeners the team is ready for gametime.

