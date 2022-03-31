ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

By Catherine Pearson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxSvX_0eu85d0z00

The highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant coronavirus strain around the world. Health officials have known about it since November, but they’re still learning about how it acts and how sick people infected with it are likely to get.

With that in mind, here’s what the newest subvariant means for you and your family, as well as the signs you should keep an eye out for now.

BA.2 often presents similarly to a bad cold

“So far what we’re seeing is really similar to the original omicron variant in terms of symptoms and in terms of severity,” said Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore who chairs the Infectious Disease Board of the American Board of Internal Medicine .

So, like the original omicron strain (BA.1), the primary symptoms of a mild BA.2 infection are a cough, fever, fatigue and possible loss of taste or smell . A runny nose, gastrointestinal issues, headache and a skin rash are other common signs and symptoms . Those are pretty similar to what people experience with a cold or other seasonal viruses.

Dr. Jennifer Lighter, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health in New York, did note that with the original omicron strain, she saw more patients who seemed to present with upper respiratory symptoms (coughing, runny nose and sore throats) than with previous strains, which were more likely to cause lower respiratory symptoms (like a deep cough or shortness of breath). According to Lighter, BA.2 also seems to target the upper respiratory tract more like the original omicron strain did ― but again, a lot of that is just anecdotal at this point.

And of course, it is possible to get really sick from BA.2. People should continue to be on the lookout for emergency warning signs , like persistent pain or chest pressure and difficulty breathing.

That said, the real-world evidence that’s available so far suggests BA.2, like BA.1, tends to cause less severe illness. Some of that has to do with vaccination, which significantly decreases the odds of getting really sick. (About 65% of the total U.S. population is now fully vaccinated.)

So health officials are cautiously optimistic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, has predicted that while the new omicron subvariant may cause a jump in cases here in the U.S., hospitalizations aren’t likely to soar. He pointed to the U.K. , which recently experienced a surge in cases, but not a surge in severe illness.

But remember: Even ‘mild’ cases can feel pretty bad.

When doctors use the term “mild” to describe illness, they are basically saying it wasn’t serious enough that the infected person required hospitalization. So you could be experiencing “mild” symptoms of BA.2 that render you incapable of doing much of anything for days or weeks. You could feel pretty terrible, really. There’s also a chance that even a mild case of COVID-19 can lead to long COVID.

As Carl Lambert Jr. , a Chicago-based family physician, previously told HuffPost , “The big question is whether or not you’re able to recuperate at home.”

If you can — even if you feel really crummy — you’ve still got what most doctors would consider a “mild” case.

If you experience any symptoms, you should test — even if you’ve already had COVID.

While health officials are hopeful we’re not on the cusp of a surge of serious illness, it is still important to take a COVID-19 test if you have any symptoms. That is true even if you are already vaccinated and boosted, and even if you recently recovered from COVID-19. It is unlikely that you would get BA.1 and BA.2 in short succession (experts tend to think you’re well protected for at least 90 days), but reinfection can happen .

“If you have symptoms, you should test,” Lighter urged. “If you’re going to have an intimate dinner with someone who is significantly immune compromised, it’s a good idea to test before if it’s prevalent in your region. It’s all about gauging the risk.”

With BA.2 circulating, it is more important than ever to stay up to date on vaccines.

Again, one of the reasons why experts are hopeful that BA.2 won’t cause a huge spike in hospitalizations and deaths — even as most places around the country have dropped mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions — is because so many people are now vaccinated.

It is important to stay on top of recommendations, because they have been changing. This week, for example, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster for adults 50 and older . Some doctors and researchers believe kids age 5 to 11 might need a booster soon, too . So make sure you work with your provider, get up to date on your shots, and pay attention to community transmission levels.

“As long as people follow the current guidance and remain up to date from where they are right now, that’s the best thing they can do,” Johnson said.

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 333

Littlebit70
2d ago

How many more fake variants can they come up with..this is allergy season and the worst season of all..unless covid took care of that like it did the flu..

Reply(36)
190
Darla Gabaldon
2d ago

so now the common cold and seasonal allergies are going to be considered covid19 so the rich to continue to get rich... our country debt will forever tax us even in death

Reply(3)
88
Gail Petersen
2d ago

I have to wonder about all of it. In March, 2021, I was hospitalized. I was quite ill. Fever, cough, shortness of breath, collapsed right upper lung. Now, you would think that the ER would test me for Covid. They did not. They slapped oxygen on me, inserted a chest tube, put me on a cocktail of pain killers and antibiotics. six days later, I went home. so, I ask you. How important or deadly is Covid when they don't test for it? I have not been vaccinated but I have been exposed to it twice since my hospital stay.

Reply(9)
49
Related
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Tract#Nyu Langone Health
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Charleston Press

Woman decided to get the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to develop immunity more quickly, died weeks later from a disease caused by the vaccine, her pro-vaccine husband explains

Once the Covid-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use nearly year and a half ago, people were literally waiting in lines for hours to get their shot and get protected against the deadly virus. Since then, more than 255 million Americans are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, 76.8% of the population, making America one of the countries with the best Covid-19 vaccination rates so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus. What to know: The omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

HuffPost

19K+
Followers
983
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy